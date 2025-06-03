Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot shakes hand with Chelsea's Italian head coach Enzo Maresca following the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 20, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool could lose one of their transfer targets to Premier League rivals Chelsea

It has been an incredibly-busy start to the transfer window for Premier League champions Liverpool, who are out to get as much business done as early as possible.

Jeremie Frimpong became the first signing of the summer after he completed a £29.4m move from Bayer Leverkusen on the same day it was confirmed that the Reds had agreed to release Trent Alexander-Arnold from his contract early, with Real Madrid paying a reported £10m fee.

Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz are the next two deals the Reds will look to complete, which could push the club’s summer spending close to £200m. There could be more funds available to Slot if Liverpool sanction some sales.

One player who is leaving alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold is goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who is poised to join Brentford in a deal worth up to £18m. Darwin Nunez is poised to leave the club too, which means Arne Slot will have a void to fill at number nine.

Chelsea agree personal terms with Hugo Ekitike

One player Liverpool have been linked with is Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said last week on the Reds’ interest: “Chelsea remain informed on the situation, also Liverpool. Liverpool are also attentive to the situation of Hugo Ekitike. So, these two clubs have already made some contacts to be informed on the situation.”

However, Chelsea have reportedly stolen a march on Liverpool after Simon Phillips claimed the player had reached an agreement on personal terms with the Stamford Bridge club. Writing on his Substack, he said: “Chelsea have broadly agreed personal terms with Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike over the weekend after another round of talks with his agents.

“On the club side, Frankfurt are still digging their heels in on the £80m asking price for Ekitike, but Chelsea are still firmly there for him and are attempting to negotiate that fee down.”

Hugo Ekitike saga could be solved before the Club World Cup

While the report of Chelsea agreeing personal terms may appear to be a blow for the Reds, there is still no agreement between Chelsea and Frankfurt on a transfer fee. The Blues are set to sign Ipswich Town striker - and Everton target - Liam Delap for £30m but despite that remain in the hunt for Ekitike.

The first part of the transfer window remains open until June 10, with Chelsea looking to accelerate a move for the striker before the FIFA Club World Cup which starts in mid-June. Ekitike is out of the France Under-21s squad for the Under-21 European Championships - despite being named on the provisional list. The Under-21 Euros takes place at the same time as the Club World Cup with the Blues already demanding Delap joins them for the Club World Cup rather than representing England.

It is unclear who the Reds could target if they miss out on Ekitike with Alexander Isak deemed too expensive, especially if they sign Wirtz for well over £100m that Bayer Leverkusen are demanding.