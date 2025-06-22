Arne Slot and Unai Emery look on. | Getty Images

A Liverpool star has been linked with an exit in the latest development to a busy summer window

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have followed on from Premier League title success with a busy summer transfer window, making several early moves after the league was wrapped up with weeks to spare.

Jeremie Frimpong arrived first for £29.5m from Bayer Leverkusen, before former teammate and close friend Florian Wirtz arrived in a massive £116m deal after months of speculation. The £40m transfer of Milos Kerkez is also set to be announced in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though the Reds’ incomings may not yet be done with for the summer, departures may be the focus in the coming weeks as the club look to balance the books and ensure their squad is prepared for the new season. Trent Alexander-Arnold was first to leave in a £10m move to Real Madrid, while Caoimhin Kelleher departed for £18m to Brentford. Further business is likely to be done, including moving on players who may not be a part of Arne Slot’s plans.

One player who has been heavily linked with a move away is Jarell Quansah, who is reportedly close to a £35m move to Bayer Leverkusen in a continuation of the two clubs’ strong relationship this summer window. Quansah’s England U21 teammate could soon follow him out of the door.

Harvey Elliott told to make Aston Villa move

The arrival of Wirtz has only made things more difficult for Harvey Elliott, and the 22-year-old may be forced out of Anfield this summer as he seeks more first-team football elsewhere.

Elliott played just 360 minutes in the Premier League in Slot’s first season and made two solitary starts in the league, which were both after the title had been won. This is a regression from the influence the former Fulham academy product had in Jurgen Klopp’s final season, often used as an impact substitute with three goals and nine assists in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commentator Ian Darke has recommended that Elliott makes a move to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa to take his career to the next level.

Darke told Villa News: “I would say Harvey Elliott is a player with a future, he was always a big talent when he was a kid at Fulham, he was in the team when he was 15, made his debut in the League Cup.

“He has always been way ahead of the curve, he is a classic case of a youngster who has moved to such a good club in Liverpool, that it has been hard for him to play as much as he probably would have done by this stage if he had gone somewhere else a little further down the table. I think Villa would be a terrific move for Harvey Elliott.”

Elliott has addressed his Liverpool future

The Athletic has reported that Liverpool have set Elliott’s price at around £40m. The player recently spoke to the press about his future while away with England U21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s a situation that me and the team on my behalf have to have a conversation about,” said Elliott. “I’m coming into an age now where I’m 22, I’m going to be 23 next season, and I don’t really want to be wasting years in my career because it’s a short career, you don’t know what’s going to happen.

“Injuries and things could shorten it. So I think it’s a situation that, as I’ve said before, I need to reflect, I need to see if I’m content in doing what I’m doing and how can I improve as a player. That’s the most important thing, that’s the main thing really, I just want to improve and be the best possible version of myself and the best player I can be. And if that’s to go somewhere else then it’s a decision that I’m going to have to make, I just need to see what happens.

“It could still be difficult, nothing makes me want to leave. I love the club, I love the fans, and the team I support them as well. But, as I said, most importantly it’s just about what’s best for my career and I just need to make that decision.”