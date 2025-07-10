Arne Slot could lose another important member of his Liverpool squad | Getty Images

Liverpool have plenty of transfer business to work out before the transfer window closes on September 1

Liverpool have had a busy summer transfer window so far with several deals completed for both incomings and outgoings.

The early part of the window focused on new arrivals with the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz signing for the Reds while a deal was later completed for Milos Kerkez. Other transfers have been done for players who are expected to play a back-up role with goalkeeper Freddie Woodman joining as a free agent.

There has also been some exits, with Trent Alexander-Arnold heading to Real Madrid, Caoimhin Kelleher signing for Brentford and Jarell Quansah opting for Bayer Leverkusen. His £35m exit is a record sale in terms of a Liverpool academy player leaving Anfield.

Other players such as Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa have also been linked with moves away. Another player who could head for the exit door is midfielder Harvey Elliott as he seeks more game time.

The midfielder rarely started under Arne Slot last campaign but was still an important player as he showed he was able to make a big impact off the bench. That was displayed when he netted in a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16. After he scored the winner against Lille in January, he was praised by Mohamed Salah, who said: “He’s a great lad and always tries to give his best, even if it’s five minutes or 45 minutes today, I’m happy for him.”

Harvey Elliott ‘certain’ to leave Liverpool this summer

Despite Elliott showing he can make an impact, former chief Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers scout Mick Brown has revealed that his exit this summer is “certain”. He told Football Insider: “Harvey Elliott is going to leave Liverpool, it’s certain.”

Elliott starred for England Under-21s this summer as they defended their Euros title. Brown continued: “It’s something we’ve spoken about for a while and now it’s just a question of where he goes.

“There’s no shortage of interest in him, and he’s got the likes of Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham and a few clubs in Germany having a look at him too.

“I think he could be an asset to any of those clubs because he’s a very talented player.

“These clubs will have been watching him with England’s Under-21s and after seeing the way he played in that side, they’re now prepared to make a move.

“He doesn’t have much of a place at Liverpool any more, so they’re ready to let him go.

“Wherever he goes, he wants to play more regularly because he’s not been happy at Liverpool.”

Liverpool should do all they can to keep Harvey Elliott

Elliott himself has previously said he is keen to stay at Liverpool but his latest comments indicated he could be open to a move. He has supported the club since he was a boy - it all depends if he is happy with his current role. Every player always wants a starring role but having somebody like Elliott who can regularly make an impact off the bench is not something that can be undervalued.

If he is to move on, the Reds must ensure they can agree a buyback clause. It has been previously reported that is something the club would look to do and would push up his transfer fee if interested parties were unwilling to agree a clause.

Former Chelsea and Liverpool man Joe Cole believes Elliott could walk into most Premier League teams. He said during the Under-21 European Championships: "I love the kid, he plays football the right way. I am excited for his future. He has done a great job for Liverpool, but if he decides to move on, there are levels to move on again. That passion, he can show every week.

"Anyone outside the top six he comfortably walks into, and then two years on that level he comes back to Liverpool's level and competes.

"He started as a young man at Fulham but his learning has been spread out. Teams from all over Europe will be looking for Harvey Elliott's agent's number."