Liverpool are not hanging around with their transfer business after winning the Premier League title

Liverpool have two more fixtures before the 2024-25 Premier League campaign comes to a close. They travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday in their final away fixture of the campaign before hosting Crystal Palace at Anfield a week on Sunday.

The Reds will lift the Premier League title after their clash with the Eagles before attention then turns to next season. One player who won’t be with the club is Trent Alexander-Arnold, as he announced his plan to leave his boyhood team at the end of his contract. The fallout over his planned exit has somewhat overshadowed Liverpool’s title celebrations as the right-back was widely booed after he came off the bench against Arsenal.

Others players such as Darwin Nunez have been tipped for the exit door this summer as Liverpool look to bolster their squad to successfully defend their title.

Deal close for Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool have been engaged in talks this week to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Now, in a fresh update transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that a deal for the player is close.

He reported on X: “Understand talks between Liverpool and Jeremie Frimpong’s camp over personal terms have advanced again today. Player’s always been keen on the move and Liverpool are progressing on salary, length of contract, every detail of the agreement. Deal close.”

Reports earlier this week claimed Frimpong was poised to sign a five-year contract with the Reds. And the update from Fabrizio Romano now suggests he is close to agreeing and signing that deal. The Netherlands international has played 190 times for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 30 goals and providing 44 assists in that time.

Xabi Alonso has already given rave review on Frimpong

Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is also poised to leave the club this summer as he will join Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid. Speaking about Frimpong previously, the 2005 Champions League winner with Liverpool said: "Since I got here for the first time, since the first day, Jeremie has been a key player for us and for myself. He’s a great guy.

"His personality... he brings a lot of joy to the locker room. So you need to keep him having this joy. But as well as become more mature."

Alonso has also described Frimpong as a “special player”. His move to Anfield could be an exciting one given how well Liverpool’s Dutch trio have performed under Arne Slot this season. Ryan Gravenberch has been transformative in defensive midfield and arguably been the unsung hero in Liverpool’s title win. Virgil van Dijk has been as imperious as ever despite the fact he will turn 34 this summer.

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo has chipped in with 18 goals - with his tally only beaten by Mohamed Salah’s stunning haul of 33.