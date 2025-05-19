Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, celebrates the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool are closing in on a big summer signing as they seek to retain the Premier League title

Liverpool are not wasting any time when it comes to reinforcing their squad for a Premier League title defence. The Reds have managed to secure Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to new contracts but will see Trent Alexander-Arnold depart for Real Madrid once the season is over.

Arne Slot is keen to bolster his squad for the 2025-26 campaign after only signing Federico Chiesa last summer. Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive at Liverpool on July 1 after a deal was agreed for the Georgian goalkeeper last summer.

Now Jeremie Frimpong is expected to be the club’s next confirmed summer transfer. Widespread reports over the weekend claimed a deal had been struck between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen for the defender, with the Reds agreeing to pay his £29.5m release clause. The player also agreed personal terms on what is expected to be a five-year contract.

Jeremie Frimpong to complete Liverpool medical on Monday

The transfer window opens for 10 days on June 1, meaning Liverpool can officially secure the player’s move in a couple of weeks. Once he completes his medical, all that will be left to do is for him to sign his contract with the Reds.

Frimpong has been with Leverkusen since January 2021, and was a key part of the side that won the Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season as they went unbeaten under Xabi Alonso. Frimpong’s arrival will bolster the Reds’ options at right-back with Conor Bradley penning a new long-term contract with Liverpool in recent days.

What Jeremie Frimpong’s managers have said

Speaking about Frimpong’s attacking qualities, Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman said of the player after he provided an assist against Spain in March: "Amazing. Jeremie (Frimpong) was one we'd discussed; if you can find him quickly and he can approach a full-back, he's lethal. To keep his eyes open, especially before the second goal... He is a big threat and pressures well. His speed is an amazing weapon."

His Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has said of him: "Since I got here for the first time, since the first day, Jeremie has been a key player for us and for myself. He's a great guy. His personality... he brings a lot of joy to the locker room. So you need to keep him having this joy. But as well as become more mature."