Liverpool are in the market for some new signings this summer after winning the Premier League title

Liverpool are putting their plans together for the summer transfer window as they aim to win back-to-back Premier League titles.

The Reds have clinched their 20th top-flight crown in Arne Slot’s first season at the club and will be out to retain their crown with some new faces in the ranks. A number of players could be moved on by the club as Slot looks to put his stamp on a squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

One player who will definitely be leaving this summer is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who announced earlier this week that he would depart his boyhood club upon the expiration of his contract. Real Madrid are snapping up the right-back on a free transfer, although Liverpool could still get some sort of compensation as the La Liga giants want to sign Alexander-Arnold in June ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, before his contract with the Reds officially expires.

Liverpool strongly linked with Jeremie Frimpong

The Reds have been heavily linked with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now weighed in on the situation. He reports that Frimpong is ready to say goodbye to Leverkusen and that Liverpool’s interest in the player is genuine.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Jeremy Frimpong feels this is the right moment to go to say goodbye to Bayer Leverkusen after fantastic years together.

“Let me say that Liverpool’s interest is genuine because Liverpool are exploring this opportunity. Liverpool are interested in the player. Liverpool need to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold who will go to Real Madrid and Jeremy Frimpong is a player they like. There are also other clubs in the race.

“But Liverpool’s interest is for sure confirmed. So let's see then how it will advance. Let's see what Liverpool will decide to do because we know that Liverpool will be quite busy.”

Frimpong looks a perfect replacement for Alexander-Arnold

Frimpong knows what it takes to win at the highest level, having been part of a Leverkusen side who dethroned Bayern Munich as Bundesliga champions in 2023-24. They lifted the German title by going unbeaten and won the DFB-Pokal in the same season.

Under Xabi Alonso, Frimpong has a stunning 25 goals and 33 assists in 125 games - with those numbers rivalling Alexander-Arnold’s goal contributions for Liverpool. Since Slot’s arrival as manager, Liverpool’s Dutch trio have excelled. Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch in particular have enjoyed impressive improvement while Virgil van Dijk has remained at his imperious best in the heart of the Liverpool defence.

Frimpong is a regular for the Netherlands at international level so will be familiar with the Reds trio and could be another Dutchman to thrive under Slot at Liverpool. A deal is more straightforward than most as he has a release clause in his contract of around £36m, so if Liverpool trigger it they will have the option to try and agree personal terms with the player.