Liverpool could be priced out of a move for this transfer target who currently plays for Richard Hughes’ former side.

One of Liverpool’s current transfer targets has been deemed to potentially be ‘too expensive’ for them to sign this window as they consider more options to strengthen their side.

However, rumours surrounding the Reds' recruitment campaign continue, with new signings and sales still set to go ahead at some point.

Liverpool are on the market for new defenders, particularly a centre-back, with doubt hanging over the future of Ibrahima Konate. The France international has reportedly rejected a contract offer from Liverpool and concerns are now rising that he could leave as a free agent next year.

Liverpool could be priced out of centre-back target

One man who has piqued Liverpool’s interest is Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta but a move may be out of their reach unless he is brought in as a direct replacement for Konate.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Italian could prove to be too pricey a signing for the Reds to bring in as a rotational player.

“I think Scalvini may already be too expensive for Liverpool. If we’re not talking about Konate’s replacement, if we’re talking about a young player, I think he’s probably a bit too much already potentially. I think you’re talking £40-50m,” he told Rousing the Kop.

“Also with the injury record he’s got in the past 12 month. He’s a brilliant player, he certainly ticks all the boxes, but I’m not 100 per cent that Liverpool take him right now.”

While he may not be a target for this window, Scalvini interestingly currently plays for Richard Hughes’ former club Atalanta. Liverpool’s sporting director spent some time with the Italian side during his youth career days and he reportedly still has ‘excellent contacts’

Ibrahima Konate rejects Liverpool contract

Last month, The Guardian reported that Konate has been ‘stalling’ on signing a new contract with Liverpool, which has sparked concerns he could follow a similar path to Trent Alexander-Arnold next year.

The 26-year-old is now into the final 12 months of his deal at Anfield and has knocked back Liverpool’s offer of an extension. He is reportedly ‘disappointed by the structure’ of the Reds’ proposal and his representatives are now ‘pushing for a higher basic wage’ after the initial discussions were focused on meeting performance-based targets.

It was reported months ago that Liverpool were looking to tie down Konate with a new deal but talks took a backseat as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk became the priorities, due to their old deals expiring this summer.

Liverpool will need to seriously consider selling Konate this window if contract conversations remain at a standstill.