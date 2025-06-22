Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, interacts with Thomas Frank - recently appointed manager at Tottenham | Getty Images

Liverpool will hope to have all their transfer business completed by the time the 2025-26 campaign rolls around as they host AFC Bournemouth on the opening night of the Premier League season.

Deals have been completed for Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Florian Wirtz with Milos Kerkez poised to be the next arrival. More players are poised to leave Anfield with more new signings set to follow.

Getting all desired targets in before the new season starts is easier said than done, as there is always some form of business to be done late in the window. However, Liverpool’s business so far has been swift and decisive and they will look to continue with that trend as the weeks tick on.

Marc Guehi ‘unwilling to sign’ new Crystal Palace contract

One anticipated exit from the club is defender Jarell Quansah, who has agreed personal terms with Bayer Leverkusen. A replacement will need to be signed ahead of the new campaign once Quansah completes a move to the Bundesliga as it would only leave Joe Gomez as back-up to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté.

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi has emerged as a serious target with some reports claiming an agreement on personal terms is already close between Liverpool and the player. Newcastle United and Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest.

A report from The Guardian has claimed that Guehi, who has just one year left on his contract with the Eagles, is unwilling to sign a new deal at Selhurst Park. He will not rush into a decision on his future with Tottenham Hotspur another club credited with an interest in the England international.

The 24-year-old is considering remaining with Palace and seeing out the final year of his contract, he would then be available on a free transfer.

2026 World Cup could put Marc Guehi off Liverpool transfer

One of the biggest questions in the Liverpool defence is whether Konate will sign a new deal with the club. He has one year to run on his contract and is already being eyed by Real Madrid for a free transfer next summer.

If Konate stays, Guehi is unlikely to start as many games as Slot could look to rotate to keep both players content. However, Guehi has established himself as a key figure in the England squad and with the World Cup around a year away - he will not want to become a bit-part player next season.

If Konate leaves the Reds, Guehi could jump at the chance to move to Anfield. Guehi was left out of the last England squad but it had nothing to do with his form after helping Palace win the FA Cup.

Manager Thomas Tuchel said: "Marc was normally meant to be with us of course. The specialist told us not to take the risk."

If he cannot get guarantees of game time at Liverpool, he may opt for a move to the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham, who may offer a swifter path into the starting XI.