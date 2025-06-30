Liverpool could lose several players this summer | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool could see a number of players leave the club this summer

Liverpool’s transfer business has hit all the headlines so far this summer. Incomings of the likes of Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez have excited fans, while behind the scenes sanctioning exits has been just as crucial.

Caoimhin Kelleher parted ways with the club after a decade at Anfield in an £18m move to Brentford, Nat Phillips departed permanently in a £3m deal with West Bromwich Albion, and the Reds managed to get £10m for Trent Alexander-Arnold as he moved to Real Madrid early ahead of the Club World Cup.

Further players are likely to leave before the window is over, including Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa and Jarell Quansah, the latter of whom has already agreed a £35m move to Bayer Leverkusen which is pending completion. One more Reds star has also been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout recent months.

Harvey Elliott has been linked with Premier League rivals

Speculation around the future of Harvey Elliott has been rife ever since he expressed frustration at a lack of minutes in March, in a post-match interview after he scored a last-minute winner at PSG.

Brighton & Hove Albion have been linked with a club record-equalling £40m move for Elliott, while Wolves and Aston Villa have also been cited as having an interest, among others.

Elliott shone in the U21 Euros with England, winning Player of the Tournament as his five goals inspired the Young Lions to go all the way and win the tournament for a second consecutive time. This will only have alerted more clubs to the 22-year-old’s situation in Merseyside, as he is more than capable of starting for the majority of clubs in the Premier League and others across Europe.

Former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole said of Elliott on Channel 4 during the tournament: "I love the kid, he plays football the right way. I am excited for his future. He has done a great job for Liverpool, but if he decides to move on, there are levels to move on again. That passion, he can show every week.

"Anyone outside the top six he comfortably walks into, and then two years on that level he comes back to Liverpool's level and competes. He started as a young man at Fulham but his learning has been spread out. Teams from all over Europe will be looking for Harvey Elliott's agent's number."

O’Hara would take Elliott at Spurs

The door is still open for more clubs to join the race for Elliott. Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O’Hara has said on talkSPORT that Spurs should make a move for the England U21 hero.

“I would have him at Tottenham,” said O’Hara. “He plays on the right, he can compete with Brennan Johnson. Kulusevski is a similar player, but Harvey Elliott has got something about him – he can play as a 10, he can play different areas, he can play midfield.”

Elliott may not start for the Europa League winners straight away if he were to make the move to North London. But the young man would certainly be confident enough in his own ability to force his way into Thomas Frank’s side, and playing in the Champions League would give the former Fulham youth prospect increased exposure as he hopes to get into Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 World Cup squad. Elliott still has a big decision to make about his future, but a move by Spurs, as called for by O’Hara, may give him more food for thought.