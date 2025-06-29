Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool celebrates as the team bus passes through fans in celebration during the Liverpool Trophy Parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

One of Liverpool’s striker targets has been the subject of two bids from Premier League rivals

Liverpool have been as busy as anyone so far this summer transfer window, as Arne Slot’s side look to push on from title glory and assert their dominance over the Premier League once again next time around.

Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have already signed to add star quality and youth to the starting XI, while goalkeepers Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman have arrived alongside Giorgi Mamardashvili, who agreed to sign last summer but will now join up with the squad as back-up to Alisson.

With little room for improvement left in the side, one position which continues to glare is the striker role. Darwin Nunez is expected to leave this summer after a disappointing third season in Merseyside and continued interest from the likes of Italian champions Napoli. Diogo Jota struggled for goals last campaign when he was free from injury.

An ambitious interest in Alexander Isak remains, while the Reds have also been linked with Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike among others. One other striker on the market has been the subject of two rejected bids this summer.

Two bids rejected for Pedro

A report from The Telegraph last month claimed Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea were targeting a move for Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro ahead of the summer.

The BBC has since revealed that two bids have been rejected by Brighton for the Brazil striker, though it is not believed that either bid came from Liverpool. Chelsea and Newcastle United have been most closely targeting Pedro in recent weeks, but the report stated the clubs involved have not been revealed.

It is believed that the bids were around £50m, with the south coast club holding out for at least £60m for their prized asset and former record signing. Chelsea hope to bring Pedro in to replace Christopher Nkunku, while Newcastle will hope that the Brazil international arrives to compete with Isak rather than replace him.

What Pedro could bring to Liverpool - if they step up interest

With Pedro keen to move this summer, it is likely that a deal will be done with one of his suitors. Should Liverpool revive their interest, there is still time to see the 23-year-old playing in red next season.

Pedro registered 10 goals and six assists in the Premier League last campaign in the most productive season of his career so far. Known for his guile on the ball and ability to create as well as score himself, the former Watford man can play in multiple positions across the front line and is likely to only get better.

Whether he would score the goals to win titles is another matter. But playing alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, the pressure would not be on him right away. He could certainly be a smart addition if other forward options were to depart, though not necessarily a game-changer of the mould of an Isak. It will be interesting to see if Slot decides to re-join the race for the Brighton man.