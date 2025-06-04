Darwin Nunez sends short message as Liverpool transfer exit confirmed

Darwin Nunez and Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on March 14, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have seen two confirmed departures from their senior squad this summer

Caoimhin Kelleher’s popularity in the Liverpool squad was clear for all to see as he penned an emotional farewell message to the club after completing a move to Premier League rivals Brentford.

The Republic of Ireland international has been clear about his desire to be a number one goalkeeper, even if that meant pursuing a career away from Anfield. He has been hailed as the best back-up goalkeeper in the world by former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and his performances when stepping up in Alisson Becker’s absence endeared him to the Anfield faithful.

He played 10 games in the most recent season as the Reds clinched the Premier League title and while most associated with Liverpool will be saddened by his departure, there is an understanding that at the age of 26 - he was due a move to play regular football at the top level.

Taking to Instagram after completing his move to West London, Kelleher wrote on Instagram: “I came to this club as a 16-year old-boy, ten years later I could never have dreamed of the journey I would go on.

“To have the opportunity to play for this club was something I never took for granted and the memories I have I will cherish forever from making my debut, to winning trophies - I have loved it all.

“Thank you to everyone at the club from the staff, to my coaches and my teammates past and present you have all helped shape me into the man I am today. To the fans thank you for the amazing support throughout the years I have always felt the love and it means a lot. I will always have a special place in my heart for this club and city

“Thank you all and good luck for the future. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Liverpool squad react to Kelleher move

One of the first to comment on Kelleher’s goodbye post was left-back Andrew Robertson, who wrote: “Absolute legend! What a player, even better person.”

Harvey Elliott also responded calling the Irishman “the best” while Darwin Nunez also sent a short message, calling Keller “Una bestia” which translates to “a beast”.

Conor Bradley said: “What a keeper and even better guy”. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has left Liverpool for Real Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup, said: “Good luck brother.”

Captain Virgil van Dijk also reacted with two heart emojis and an applause while Tyler Morton wrote: “Legend in every way! All the best my mate.”

Alisson Becker is set to remain number one at Anfield as he still has two years to run on his deal at the club. The Reds have already agreed a deal for Kelleher’s replacement after they signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for around £29m last summer.

However, it was agreed the Georgian international would not join the Reds until July 1, 2025.