Arne Slot is looking to add further quality this summer. | Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to wrap up their transfer business swiftly with one name already through the door

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been an incredibly-busy start to the summer transfer window for Liverpool with a number of incomings and exits already confirmed at the club.

Jeremie Frimpong has arrived on a £29.4m deal from Bayer Leverkusen while Trent Alexander-Arnold has left early for Real Madrid, with the Reds pocketing a £10m fee. Caoimhin Kelleher has completed his move to Brentford, which could rise to £18m following an initial move for £12.5m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Slot is keen to further bolster his squad with deals for Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz being eyed. Bournemouth want around £45m for Kerkez while Liverpool have seen two bids rejected by Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz, with the second totalling a mega £109m as the German club holds out for £126m.

As the Reds continue to hold talks over those two deals, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Reds’ move for Kerkez.

Milos Kerkez agrees to join Liverpool - ‘can’t wait to join’

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano claimed that the agreement is done between Liverpool and Kerkez, and that the Reds are advancing with the deal as they look to finalise details of the move with Bournemouth.

The Hungarian international is said to be of the belief that Liverpool can challenge for honours once again next campaign after winning the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first year at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The agreement with the player is done. I’m told that Milos Kerkez can’t wait to join Liverpool," Romano said.

“He’s really tempted by this opportunity, tempted to be part of this fantastic squad, believing that Liverpool were already fantastic in the season just completed, and it’s going to be even better in the next one with more additions.

“There is a fantastic feeling at the moment between Liverpool and Kerkez. The agent is the same agent who represents Federico Chiesa, so the relationship is very good, and now Liverpool are advancing on this deal.”

Milos Kerkez can future proof Liverpool’s left-back position

Club legend Andy Robertson has just one year remaining on his contract at Liverpool, although he has expressed a desire to sign a new deal with the Reds. The Scotland international still made 33 Premier League appearances last term and remains an important figure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He turned 31 in March and with Kerkez 10 years younger, the Hungarian can ensure that the Reds have a successor in the left-back department. Earlier in the season, the player was the subject of some big praise from Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football back in December, Carragher said: “He’s aggressive, he’s got pace. Even when you look at him, he looks like a full-back. Little, really aggressive, after wingers on that side. He’s just bombing up and down that left side.

“He’s been superb since he’s come into the Premier League with Bournemouth, and he’s probably one to watch for the future, whether he stays at the club or moves on, because he’s made that much of an impact.”

It was reported earlier this week that the Reds were due to present their formal bid for Kerkez this week.