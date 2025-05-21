Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are moving swiftly to get some early transfer deals done

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day a generation of Liverpool fans have been waiting for will finally arrive on Sunday, as the Reds will get to lift the Premier League trophy in front of a full Anfield for the first time ever.

Thirty years of hurt were ended in 2020 when the Reds romped to the Premier League title with 99 points, but their celebrations couldn’t be shared with fans as captain Jordan Henderson had to lift the trophy in front of an empty COVID-19 Anfield and just the TV cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While that was a special moment for Liverpool fans all around the world nonetheless, this time around could be even more memorable. It was clear to see just how much it meant when the Reds secured the title with a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on April 27, and that will surely be multiplied when Virgil van Dijk holds the Premier League trophy aloft and the celebrations can begin at the end of a final day encounter with FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.

Transfer business is underway

The title wrapped up with weeks to spare, Liverpool have moved to get their transfer business done early ahead of what will be a big summer at the club.

First order of business was for the club to decide what to do about the right-back position with the impending departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong was chosen as the right man to replace him, and the Dutchman has reportedly done his medical at Anfield ahead of a £29.5m move.

Another man who may soon arrive at Anfield is Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed some very good news for Liverpool fans as the Reds hope to secure the Hungarian’s signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romano said on Market Madness podcast: “Liverpool are leading the race, in very positive contact with the agent of the player, who is the same agent who represents Federico Chiesa. So very good relationship with Liverpool, the player would be very keen on the move. So the conversation is positive also in this case. It’s not in the final stages yet, it’s not done yet. So we have to be more patient, compared to Jeremie Frimpong, which has been a very fast deal.”

What Kerkez move could mean for Liverpool’s left-back slot

The arrival or Kerkez could impact the futures of Liverpool’s two current senior left-backs, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. Both men are respected long-term stalwarts of the club, playing key roles in winning sides under Jurgen Klopp and now Arne Slot.

At 31 years old, Robertson has spent eight fantastic years at Liverpool, recognised for several years as one of the best left-backs in world football. While still a reliable performer, injury concerns have disrupted his last couple of seasons and it is recognised that a long-term successor is needed.

Should Kerkez arrive, it may be that the two are rotated across competitions with the view of Kerkez becoming undisputed first-choice eventually. Robertson is entering the final year of his deal, and talks may take place to extend the Scotland captain’s stay in Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tsimikas was signed in summer 2020 and recently became the first-ever Greek footballer to win the Premier League title. He has primarily been used as Robertson’s understudy during his time at the club and is unlikely to be viewed as the long-term solution. Tsimikas may decide to move on to seek more regular first-team football, amidst reports by Football Insider of newly-promoted Leeds United showing an interest in the 29-year-old, whose contract expires in 2027.