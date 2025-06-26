'Agreed long-term contract' - Liverpool 'swiftly' complete next summer signing to bolster Arne Slot's ranks
Liverpool have “swiftly” wrapped up their next summer signing with the arrival of Milos Kerkez from Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth.
The left-back has completed his medical and agreed a long-term contract with the Premier League champions, understood to be a five-year deal with a £40m fee.
A club statement read: “Kerkez becomes the Reds’ newest addition of the summer and swiftly follows the announcement of Florian Wirtz’s arrival last Friday.”
Kerkez is the fourth signing of the current window following Wirtz, Armin Pecsi and Jeremie Frimpong through the arrivals door at Anfield. He will be one of five new players at the club from next week with Giorgi Mamardashvili joining the Reds almost 12 months on from agreeing a £29m move from La Liga side Valencia.
Milos Kerkez reacts to Liverpool move
Reacting to his move to Liverpool, Kerkez said: "I'm really happy.
"It's a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, [the] biggest club in England. I'm just really, really happy and excited.
"After this, I'll go home and in my hometown enjoy a few days, and then I can't really wait to come back and put the training kit on and start to train and prepare for the season."
He added: "I just want to thank everyone for really showing me big love, even before it will be announced now.
"And keep supporting the team like you support always, because you're the biggest fan base in the world.
"I'm going to give everything – absolutely everything – to win trophies with the club and to hopefully score some goals at Anfield. I can't wait to hear the roar. And see you soon."
Milos Kerkez arrival leaves Arne Slot with three senior left-backs
Kerkez joins the left-back ranks at Anfield alongside Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas with one of the former two likely to depart Liverpool this summer.
Robertson has been with the Reds since signing from Hull City for £8m back in 2017 and has firmly established himself as a modern-day great at the Reds. He has just one year remaining on his deal at the club and there has been interest from Atletico Madrid.
The Scotland captain is said to be open to a move to the Spanish club but Diego Simeone’s side are also eyeing Lucas Digne as a possible addition.
Tsimikas, who scored the winning penalty against Chelsea in the 2022 FA Cup final, arrived at Liverpool in 2020 and has two years to run on his contract with the club. He has expressed a desire to remain with Liverpool.
It remains to be seen what the Reds decide, Robertson is the more experienced player compared to Tsimikas and is ahead of the Greek international in the pecking order. He is, however, less likely to settle for a bit-part role after being the number one choice for eight years.
