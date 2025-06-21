Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, and Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, look on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are moving quickly to get their next summer signing confirmed after annoucing the arrival of Florian Wirtz

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool won the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season at the club and their transfer activity under the Dutchman suggests they are determined to make it 21 domestic titles next campaign.

The Reds have won two Premier Leagues in the last five years but have not won consecutive titles since the 1980s. The Reds have added Jeremie Frimpong to their squad this summer and announced a deal for Florian Wirtz on Friday. They have added some depth at goalkeeper too, with the signing of Armin Pecsi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next arrival at the club is poised to be Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez with the latest reports indicating an agreement has been reached between the clubs for the Hungarian international to make the switch to the red half of Merseyside.

Fabrizio Romano gives ‘here we go’ for Milos Kerkez to Liverpool

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano said that Liverpool and Bournemouth had resolved a “technical issue” to agree a deal for Kerkez worth £40m. The player’s medical is now booked for Tuesday.

He said: “After resolving a technical issue, Liverpool and Bournemouth decided to proceed with the formal steps, so exchanging documents, exchanging emails. Milos Kerkez to Liverpool is a here we go, £40m - that's the price for the player. A five-year contract is ready for the Hungarian left back.

“One more piece of information for Liverpool fans, Tuesday next week should be, from what I understand, the day for Milos Kerkez to travel to Liverpool for medical test and contract signing, so it's all set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The player only wanted to join Liverpool, I can tell you that the player was in the list of several clubs around Europe, considering a move for him, even while Liverpool were not closing officially this deal in the recent weeks, they tried to enter, but there was never a possibility, because Kerkez only wanted to go to Liverpool, and now we can consider Kerkez as a new Liverpool player.”

Milos Kerkez arrival could accelerate Andy Robertson exit

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has just one year left on his deal at Liverpool and has been linked with a move to La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid, some reports have indicated the left-back has already given his approval for a move to Spain.

Since joining from Hull City for a bargain £8m in 2017, Robertson has become a modern Liverpool legend. He has previously expressed a desire to extend his contract at the club but will not want to play a bit-part role and the arrival of Kerkez could see his role diminish.

Few of the Anfield faithful would begrudge Robertson for leaving while most will also like to see him stay. He has won a Champions League and two Premier League titles and retaining that leadership and experience will be important for Slot as he looks to add more trophies to his cabinet.

Whether Robertson sticks around and agrees a new contract remains to be seen.