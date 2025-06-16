Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool and the rest of the Liverpool players during the Liverpool Premier League Champions parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are making some big moves in the transfer market as they seek to build from a position of strength

Liverpool are hoping to conclude some more transfer business this week with the window now open again after a six-day closure. The summer trading could officially begin for a 10-day period between June 1 and June 10.

This was to allow clubs competing in the Club World Cup to register new players ahead of the tournament. The window has been closed since last Tuesday but has now re-opened. However, the temporary closure did not slow down the Reds when it came to their business with a deal finally agreed for Florian Wirtz last week. Liverpool will pay £100m to Bayer Leverkusen guaranteed, with a further £16m in add-ons.

Arne Slot has already added Jeremie Frimpong to his squad while Giorgi Mamardashvili will also make his move to Merseyside after a deal was struck between Liverpool and Valencia for the goalkeeper last summer.

Liverpool confident of sealing Milos Kerkez deal

Liverpool’s next summer transfer after Frimpong, Wirtz and the scheduled arrival of Mamardashvili looks set to be Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, a verbal agreement is already done between the Reds and the player.

Providing an update on the situation, Plettenberg posted on X: “Liverpool are 100% convinced that the transfer of Milos Kerkez will go through. It is set to be finalised once Florian Wirtz has signed and been presented. A verbal agreement between LFC and Kerkez is done.”

It is estimated Bournemouth will demand between £40m-£45m for Kerkez. He has been with the Cherries since the summer of 2023 after signing for the south coast club for an undisclosed fee almost two years ago. He is the international teammate of Reds midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and is only 21 years of age - so could provide some long-term stability to the left-back position at Anfield.

Bournemouth already preparing for life after Milos Kerkez

The Cherries appear to be planning for life without Kerkez as reports emerged over the weekend they had completed an agreement to sign left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X: “Adrien Truffert has signed five year deal at Bournemouth. Details: €13.5m fixed fee, €3.5m add-ons, 10% sell-on clause to Rennes. Medical completed, presentation next week and here we go, confirmed. Kerkez will become Liverpool player soon.”

Kerkez’s arrival does raise questions over Andy Robertson’s long-term future with Liverpool. The Scotland international has been one of the Reds’ standout stars over the years, but has just one year remaining on his deal with the club.

Over the weekend, reports emerged that the player was a serious target for Spanish side Atletico Madrid. Kerkez’s pending arrival does leave Robertson with a decision to make but it remains to be seen if the Scotland international would be happy to stay and fight for his place or take the opportunity for a new challenge.

If Robertson does leave, Kostas Tsimikas is likely to remain the club’s back-up option at left-back. He is under contract with the club until 2027.