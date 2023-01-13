Jurgen Klopp has hit out at questions over the possibility of Liverpool making further signings during the January transfer window.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are unlikely to make further additions to their struggling squad in January, Jurgen Klopp has declared.

The Reds kicked off the mid-season window by capturing versatile forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in a deal that could end up totalling £44m.

Advertisement

However, concerns over the state of Klopp's midfield have led to calls from supporters for further signing to be made in that position.

The German does not expect more players to come in, though, even if he admitted that his options have been thinned by an ongoing injury crisis.

He said: "I don't think so, it's just the situation. It's like it is.

"For me, I have to talk about it because you ask me but, in the end, my job is to use the boys we have, so that's it. I have no problem, I like the teams we line up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But when we start changing you realise... up front we don't have three, four, five options and if we have options they get young immediately.

"But that's the situation and you cannot solve all problems in the transfer window, I know. In a dreamland you would just buy players and bring them in, but I don't see that coming.

The German later bristled at a further question regarding transfers, hinting that a lack of funds and a desire to avoid building an unwieldy squad are behind his inactivity.

He added: "I have 6,000 press conferences at Liverpool. Come on, do I have to tell the money story again?

Advertisement

"What could be the reason – that we have money like crazy but we don't buy the players even when they are available? That's what you think of me, after all the years?

"Why do you ask the question when the answer lies on the table. You know the answer. If I sit here and say 'No, no, no. We have money in the bank massively like we don't know what to do with but the players out there – 'Nah we don't do that'.

Advertisement

"We have on top of that the problem that in the moment four of our offensive players are injured. Now we buy another one then they will come back, Darwin soon, the others a little bit later, and then we have seven strikers.

"We couldn't even put them all on the Champions League list. It is just not that easy. You cannot solve the problems – especially with injuries.

Advertisement

"Injuries are the big, big shadow over all of us because we cannot solve it in the transfer window. Sometimes you have to but usually we just have to get through until the boys come back and then you can use them again.

"That's why in our best season we didn't have a lot of injuries. Now we have them and we have to deal with that but the transfer market, for us in this moment, is obviously not the solution.