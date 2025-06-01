Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool poses for a photograph with the Premier League trophy, as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League, following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are set for a busy summer transfer window with one deal already completed

Liverpool are moving fast to get their transfer business done with one new signing already through the door and several more expected ahead of the start of the 2025-26 season.

Arne Slot is keen to bolster his squad to help with the defence of the Premier League title with Jeremie Frimpong the first new arrival of the summer. The defender has joined in a deal worth around £29.4m after his release clause was activated. Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join in July after a £29m deal was agreed last August.

More signings are expected with deals advancing for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez. There could yet be more arrivals to bolster Slot’s squad. One area the Reds look light in is at centre-back.

Virgil van Dijk has committed another two years to the club but Slot has just four senior options in central defence.

Liverpool need to bolster at centre-back amid Ibrahima Konate uncertainty

The Reds have lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid with Frimpong signed as his replacement while Conor Bradley has also signed a new long-term deal. Alexander-Arnold was set to join the Spanish side on a free transfer but Liverpool have managed to extract a £10m fee from the La Liga giants who have signed him a month early.

However, Madrid are said to be eyeing another Liverpool star in Ibrahima Konate. The Frenchman is out of contract in 12 months and could leave for nothing if a new contract cannot be agreed. Xabi Alonso’s side are looking at signing Konate on a free transfer.

Liverpool were able to bank a fee for Alexander-Arnold because Madrid wanted to sign him ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, when he would still have been under contract at Liverpool. However, there will be no such luxury with Konate. If the Reds did not sign anybody this summer and Konate left in 12 months, it would leave them with Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Jarrell Quansah as their only senior options.

Liverpool given ‘clear path’ to sign Castello Lukeba

One player the Reds have been credited with an interest in is RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba. Now a fresh report from Football Insider claims the Reds’ chances of signing him have increased after his club failed completely to qualify for European football.

Leipzig placed seventh in Bundesliga last season, one point behind Mainz. Sixth spot would have secured a spot in the Europa Conference League while they ended up six points adrift of the Champions League spots.

Lukeba has a £74m release clause in his contract so Leipzig would be powerless to stop him leaving if that was triggered. If Konate does leave, the 22-year-old could be a natural successor to the Frenchman.

“Lukeba is on the list [for Liverpool]. He’s really enhanced his strong reputation since moving to RB Leipzig a couple of seasons ago” said Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“He’s under contract until 2029 and has a £74million release clause, but Leipzig haven’t qualified for European football next season so missing Europe may help to facilitate a deal.”