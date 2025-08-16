Liverpool shirt numbers for new signings as they eye Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi | Getty Images

The latest updates for Liverpool on the transfer rumour mill this week.

Liverpool have been busy on the transfer market this summer, with a significant portfolio of both signings and sales.

Florian Wirtz became the club’s new record signing while the Reds made back some cash through selling the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez for more than £120 million combined.

The Premier League champions aren’t done with their business just yet, though. Plenty of rumours continue to circle Anfield as Liverpool look to finalise further deals before the deadline. Let’s take a look at what we’ve gathered about the latest Liverpool transfer rumours.

Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi latest

Alexander Isak: The Newcastle outsider now risks being fined if he does not participate in fixtures this season. Isak has been training away from the rest of the team and has made it clear he wants to leave St James’ Park.

Liverpool are no closer to agreeing a deal, with Newcastle firm on not selling. However, their pursuit of Yoane Wissa from Brentford could potentially open the door again if they can get a deal done before the deadline.

Marc Guehi: According to Football Insider, Liverpool have ‘reopened talks’ with Crystal Palace over a deal for Guehi. The Eagles are adamant they want £40 million for the centre-back but with his contract expiring next summer, the Reds are pushing to lower the asking price towards the £30-35 million mark.

Bradley Barcola: The Athletic has reported that senior Liverpool figures have ‘dismissed’ claims that Bradley Barcola is being pursued. Previous reports had linked the PSG winger to Anfield to replace Luis Diaz but the Reds believe signing someone new could hinder the progress of Rio Ngumoha.

Harvey Elliott exit links, defender ‘ready to quit’

Calvin Ramsay: Liverpool are said to be ‘desperate’ to offload Ramsay this window and are looking to facilitate his return to Scotland. The right-back joined the Reds from Aberdeen in 2022 but has struggled with injuries throughout the years.

According to reports, Ramsay is ready to leave Liverpool, having failed to break into the senior team despite his flashes of promise. His representatives are pushing to get a move north of the border done.

Harvey Elliott: Elliott isn’t short of clubs showing interest in him. Liverpool may reluctantly cash in on the versatile midfielder this summer as he looks to secure a more regular role elsewhere.

Premier League clubs are interested in keeping Elliott in England’s top flight but RB Leipzig are reportedly leading the race for his signature as things stand, according to Football Insider. Another update from CaughtOffside has reported that the Bundesliga side have ‘stepped up’ their interest in trying to sign Elliott, while Tottenham Hotspur are also in pursuit.

Ben Doak: The Guardian has reported that Bournemouth are now ‘closing in’ on a permanent move for Ben Doak, who has impressed during pre-season with Liverpool. The deal with the Cherries is worth £25 million, which will deliver a huge profit to Liverpool after paying just £600,000 for him in training compensation in 2022.