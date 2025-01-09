Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are now starting to consider potential options to replace Mohamed Salah in the summer.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s contract situation is still a grey area when it comes to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. Despite the trio now being able to enter negotiations with overseas clubs, there has been little update on whether the Reds are progressing in contract extension talks.

Salah has addressed his situation directly on more than one occasion now. His first bombshell comments back in November were a huge reality check for fans as he told media he had not been offered a new deal and that he felt ‘more out than in’ at the club. The Egyptian has since said he and Liverpool are ‘far away’ from agreeing new terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also made the comment that this is his last year at Anfield ahead of the Manchester United clash. While technically true right now, it has not filled supporters with confidence. The Liverpool fanbase are now heavily divided over whether they believe Salah will pen a new deal with the club. With his contract due to expire in less than six months, there is a possibility that Salah could be saying farewell to the Reds. While the contract saga continues to generate rumours, other reports are focusing on potential replacements.

Liverpool given quote for potential Salah replacement

Liverpool have been linked with several exciting transfer targets over the last 12 months, when the reality of Salah and co’s potential exits started to become a reality. One of the names to emerge on the radar was ex-Manchester City winger Leroy Sané, who is also approaching the end of his contract with Bayern Munich this year.

It was reported back in January 2024 that Liverpool were interested in bringing the German back to the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp viewed his compatriot as ‘the ideal candidate’ to replace Salah. Reports have been ongoing for about a year, as Bayern do not want to lose Sané for free, but the 28-year-old has not signed a new deal in Bavaria.

With his contract ticking down, a new report from Football Insider claims Liverpool are still in the race to sign Sané, and Bayern have now named their price for a potential January move. The Bundesliga powerhouses could accept offers between £20-25 million for the winger this month, as this could be the last chance they have to make some money back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool aren’t alone in their interest, though, as Manchester United and Chelsea are also reportedly in the running, as are Sané’s former side City.

Leroy Sané figures

During his time with City, Sané was handful to defend against due to his pace down the wing. The German international enjoyed some stellar performances under Pep Guardiola, contributing 30 goals and 36 assists across the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons with City in all competitions. He scored the winning goal in the key Premier League clash between Liverpool and City at the Etihad Stadium in January.

Pep Guardiola’s side won the game 2-1 and went on to clinch the title with a 98-point haul, beating the Reds’ tally of 97 - a record total for the runners-up. After moving to Bayern Munich in 2020 for £54.8 million, he hit the ground running immediately, tallying 10 goals and 12 assists in his debut season. Sané has 53 goals and 51 assists in 194 Bayern appearances so far.