Outgoing Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker is expected to announce his departure from the BBC earlier than previously thought | Getty Images

Liverpool have started the transfer window with a statement of intent with one high profile pundit very impressed.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football is a fickle industry in that heroes can quickly become villains and vice versa. It is also a sport of divided opinions but few would argue about the work that Liverpool have done so far.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of the best full-backs in Europe and he has been replaced by one who could add a different dimension to the attack in Jeremie Frimpong. It is the same on the other side of the park with Milos Kerkez the perfect like for like understudy to Andy Robertson, but he could well force the Reds legend out of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still a lot of work to do, however, when the record deal for Florian Wirtz might not be the signing of the summer, Liverpool and their followers have every right to be feeling smug with so much of the transfer window still to run.

Liverpool’s transfer business impresses Gary Lineker

It is an opinion shared by Gary Lineker who, speaking on The Rest is Football Podcast, who has praised the recruitment that has been completed so far: “The transfer news really and Liverpool have been very impressive so far, I think, with the signings that they've done.

“They've just completed Florian Wirtz for £116 million quid. It's a lot of dough from Bayer Leverkusen, but he's a wonderfully talented player. Kerkez, Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth for around 40 million.

“They joined Jeremy Frimpong who signed a couple of weeks ago, all three worth just under 200 million quid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's obviously a lot of money for this, but he's probably the best out and out, or one of the best out and out attacking playmakers in the world right now. I think the fact that Frimpong had already signed, played a massive part because they're best mates. So, that definitely had an impact in terms of goal contributions for Bayer Leverkusen.”

Who could be next for Liverpool?

There are two key positions where Liverpool still need to pay attention to with one having a clear favourite to be signed before the transfer window closes.

Ibrahima Konate has rejected a new contract offer which could see his time at Anfield come to an end. With Jarell Quansah leaving for Levekusen, there will be a shortage of depth in the middle of defence.

The most likely target appears to be Marc Guehi who is linked with Liverpool and has been for some time, his contract status also means that Crystal Palace are expected to cash in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the park, Darwin Nunez could join Napoli to free up space and money for a new No.9. There is no obvious favourite, however, Viktor Gyokeres has emerged as a frontrunner recently.

Given the signings that have been made so far and the work that has been done by Liverpool’s recruitment team, there should be nothing to worry about.