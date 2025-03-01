One of Liverpool’s forwards is reportedly being eyed by a big name from La Liga

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool boss Arne Slot teased earlier this year that the club were working on signings ahead of the summer transfer window. The Reds only added Federico Chiesa to their senior squad in the summer as he arrived on a £12m deal from Serie A side Juventus.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has already signed for the club ahead of next season but has remained with Valencia before officially completing his switch to Merseyside. While there has been focus on who the Reds might bring in - there is set to be some outgoings at the club as Liverpool look to balance the books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Anfield club announced losses of £57m for the 2023-24 season and will likely be in a position that requires them to sell some players while looking to strengthen Arne Slot’s squad. One player linked with a departure in recent weeks is Darwin Nunez but now another could be on the move.

Nunez ‘wanted’ by Atletico Madrid

A report from Caught Offside earlier this week claimed that Atletico Madrid had identified Nunez as one of their transfer targets. The Uruguayan has come under public criticism from Arne Slot in recent weeks but the striker is reportedly ‘greatly admired’ by Diego Simeone at Atletico.

Liverpool were attracted to Nunez’s impressive numbers for former club Benfica, where he notched 34 goals in 41 appearances during his final season. Despite contributing 15 goals in his debut campaign for the Reds, Nunez has struggled overall to be the leading No.9 the team needs.

Before the Reds’ win over Newcastle United, Slot spoke about Nunez’s work-rate, stating: "I wasn't only hard on him. But for the second time in a row I wasn't happy with his work effort, against Wolves and against Villa. I can't accept if a player doesn't give everything. That is clear. I can accept it once, but twice was a bit too much. That's why I addressed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you miss a chance, you need to be fighting for the team. I'm not saying he didn't do that at all, but it wasn't the usual Darwin, the one that is loved by the fans. That is mainly because he always works so hard."

Atletico ‘eye’ second Liverpool player

According to reports in Spain from Fichajes, Atletico have also set their sights on Luis Diaz. The Colombian has been more of a regular under Slot and scored 12 goals in all competitions in the first half of the campaign. However, he went 10 games without a goal come the turn of the year before finding the net in the 2-1 win over Wolves.

Diaz has been used in his natural left wing position as well as through the middle by Slot this term and the reports from Spain indicate Atletico are impressed by the striker’s versatility as they brace for the potential departure of Antoine Griezmann to the MLS. Liverpool are said to be open to a sale and would listen to offers between €60m-€70m. Any potential move would hinge on Griezmann’s future at the club. Diaz is under contract with the Reds until 2027.