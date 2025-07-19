Liverpool are at risk of clashing with exit-linked player | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are in danger of clashing with this key Anfield star following the latest updates on his future.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool could be at risk of a messy transfer disagreement following the latest reports on Luis Diaz’s situation. The Colombian is a highly sought-after target this window and it seems as though he is on a completely different page to the club.

The Reds are looking to enter the new season with the strongest possible squad, and in their eyes, that includes Diaz. However, the winger may already be looking elsewhere after winning the Premier League with Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest on Luis Diaz Liverpool transfer links

This week alone, several reports have emerged regarding Diaz’s dilemma. It’s no secret that Bayern Munich are eager to sign the 28-year-old and have now approached Liverpool with an official offer.

According to David Ornstein, the Bundesliga giant have made a bid worth €67.5 million (£59m) in attempt to snap up Diaz but the Reds ‘immediately’ knocked the attempt back. Liverpool have no interest in selling the Colombian this window but if they were to consider a deal, they value him much higher than Bayern’s offer. A valuation in excess of €100 million (£87m) has been mentioned.

In the midst of interest shown in Diaz - Barcelona and clubs in Saudi Arabia are also in the picture - Liverpool have made their stance clear. The Athletic reported earlier this week that Lucho ‘will not leave’ Anfield this summer despite the high volume of interest being shown.

This appears to be quite the contrasting view to the player himself. In the same report Ornstein provided on the rejected Bayern Munich offer, he has claimed that there have been no indications of Diaz signing a new contract with Liverpool and he has ‘made clear to the club he wants to leave’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool at risk of Luis Diaz clash

If Liverpool and Diaz are on totally different pages with this transfer saga, there is a big risk they could come to butt heads over his future. The Reds clearly hold Lucho in high regard and see him as a key part of their team but if a player isn’t happy where he is, the club will not see the best results from him.

Liverpool have seen the outcome of a player eager to be moved on before. The fairly recent example of Philippe Coutinho’s infamous exit to Barcelona left a long-lasting sour taste in many fans’ mouths, which lingers even now.

However, it’s unclear exactly how Diaz feels about his position, as his own recent comments also contradict the latest reports. While on international duty last month, the Colombian admitted he is happy where he is and is only speaking to other clubs as it is the way the transfer window works.

“I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diaz may still be content on staying at Anfield but if his desire it to leave and Liverpool are shutting down moves away, there’s a risk the two could begin to clash as the start of the season approaches and one party isn’t happy.