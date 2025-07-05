Liverpool 'move quickly' to sign 'top talent with incredible qualities', Reds working on 'cut-price deal'
Liverpool are working to bolster their central defensive options this summer after agreeing a deal to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.
The Reds academy graduate does have a buy-back clause in his Leverkusen deal. His exit leaves Liverpool with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as their centre-back options. Van Dijk has two years left on his contract, as does Gomez, while Konate’s long-term future is uncertain as he has just 12 months to run on his contract.
Liverpool need to future proof their central defensive options, which is why they have been sure to give themselves the chance to re-sign Quansah. His buy-back clause will kick in from 2027.
Now they are said to have ‘moved quickly’ to position themselves to sign one of Europe’s most highly rated central defenders, with the Reds said to be “working on a cut-price deal” for a young-star.
Liverpool looking to sign RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba
The defender in question is RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba, according to a report from Caught Offside. They claim: “The Reds are club working on a “cut-price” deal that could see them secure one of Europe’s top young defenders well below market expectations.”
Lukeba is under contract at Leipzig until the summer of 2029 but is keen to leave the Bundesliga outfit after they failed to qualify for the Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked. They, like Liverpool, will be in the Champions League next term after beating Manchester United in the Europa League final in May.
Liverpool have been strongly linked with Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and are said to have agreed personal terms with the Eagles player. It is not clear if Lukeba is seen as an alternative to Guehi.
Lukeba, 22, came through the academy at French club Lyon before joining Leipzig in 2023. He has made 72 appearances for the German club.
Castello Lukeba hailed as top talent
Speaking about the player, Zsolt Löw - who was RB Leipzig interim coach last season - said: "Castello has incredible qualities; he's a top talent in Europe.”
Max Eberl, Leipzig's former managing director for sport said: "He is left footed and can play as a left-sided centre-back in both a back-three and a back-four. Castello’s main strengths are his tough-tackling nature, his pace, his positioning and how good he is on the ball."
Former Lyon head coach Peter Bosz said the defender is “a real talent with real potential."
Leipzig finished seventh in the Bundesliga last term, so have missed out on European football altogether. They were one point off a Europa Conference League spot and four points from competing in the Europa League. Borussia Dortmund took the final Champions League spot in Germany, as they finished six points ahead of Leipzig.
