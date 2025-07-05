General view of Anfield on March 14, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to bolster their defensive options this summer after selling Jarell Quansah

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are working to bolster their central defensive options this summer after agreeing a deal to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds academy graduate does have a buy-back clause in his Leverkusen deal. His exit leaves Liverpool with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as their centre-back options. Van Dijk has two years left on his contract, as does Gomez, while Konate’s long-term future is uncertain as he has just 12 months to run on his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool need to future proof their central defensive options, which is why they have been sure to give themselves the chance to re-sign Quansah. His buy-back clause will kick in from 2027.

Now they are said to have ‘moved quickly’ to position themselves to sign one of Europe’s most highly rated central defenders, with the Reds said to be “working on a cut-price deal” for a young-star.

Liverpool looking to sign RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba

The defender in question is RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba, according to a report from Caught Offside. They claim: “The Reds are club working on a “cut-price” deal that could see them secure one of Europe’s top young defenders well below market expectations.”

Lukeba is under contract at Leipzig until the summer of 2029 but is keen to leave the Bundesliga outfit after they failed to qualify for the Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked. They, like Liverpool, will be in the Champions League next term after beating Manchester United in the Europa League final in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and are said to have agreed personal terms with the Eagles player. It is not clear if Lukeba is seen as an alternative to Guehi.

Lukeba, 22, came through the academy at French club Lyon before joining Leipzig in 2023. He has made 72 appearances for the German club.

Castello Lukeba hailed as top talent

Speaking about the player, Zsolt Löw - who was RB Leipzig interim coach last season - said: "Castello has incredible qualities; he's a top talent in Europe.”

Max Eberl, Leipzig's former managing director for sport said: "He is left footed and can play as a left-sided centre-back in both a back-three and a back-four. Castello’s main strengths are his tough-tackling nature, his pace, his positioning and how good he is on the ball."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Lyon head coach Peter Bosz said the defender is “a real talent with real potential."

Leipzig finished seventh in the Bundesliga last term, so have missed out on European football altogether. They were one point off a Europa Conference League spot and four points from competing in the Europa League. Borussia Dortmund took the final Champions League spot in Germany, as they finished six points ahead of Leipzig.