Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool celebrates as the team bus passes through fans in celebration during the Liverpool Trophy Parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are not slowing down with their summer transfer business

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s summer transfer business is showing no signs of slowing down as they continue to target players in a number of positions.

Signing a new centre-back and striker remains a priority for the Reds as they look to defend their Premier League title. Jarell Quansah has agreed to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen meaning a new defender is a must.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At striker, Liverpool are looking to sell Darwin Nunez. Serie A side Napoli hold a serious interest and have held talks over a move for the ex-Benfica man. However, the asking price is currently said to be too high which could threaten to scupper a deal as Napoli are looking at alternate targets.

Marc Guehi is the number one target at centre-back for Liverpool. He could be available on a cut-price deal this summer as he has just one year left on his contract with Crystal Palace and is not open to signing an extension.

Liverpool prepare Marc Guehi swoop - swap deal possible

While a reported £40m is enough to sign Guehi, Fabrizio Romano has said a swap deal cannot be ruled out. Asked in his Give Me Sport newsletter if the Reds could use a player swap to help sign Guehi, Romano wrote: "They could but this is not something happening now. It’s not at that stage of the conversation yet."

Liverpool World has already suggested that Harvey Elliott could benefit from a move to Palace while Ben Doak was the subject of a rejected bid in January. The Eagles were unwilling to match Liverpool’s asking price for the Scotland international but a swap deal could benefit all parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palace know they need to sell Guehi this summer to bank a decent transfer fee as he will cost even less in January before being available on a free transfer in 12 months. If Elliott was to go to Palace it could be a straight swap but if a player like Doak was included, Liverpool would likely need to pay a fee also.

Marc Guehi showered with praise by Lee Carsley

Speaking about what Guehi can offer, former interim England boss Lee Carsley was full of praise for the defender back in November.

He said: “I made Marc captain when I was in the Under-21s. He’s a player who has shown leadership qualities throughout his career so far.

“His maturity [is clear] not only on the pitch but off the pitch. The fact that Marc is so calm and composed next to them [the debutants Tino Livramento and Harwood-Bellis] is brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he’s had a really good camp. He’s playing really well at Palace in the games that I have seen and he’s moving in the right direction in terms of his quality.”

He added: “When he plays for England he probably goes up another level as well. I still think there is a lot more to come from Marc. Physically, he’s fast and he’s aggressive. On the ball, he is excellent as well so he just needs to keep improving.

“There’s good competition for places in that centre-back position but Marc is definitely worthy of his position.”