A general view of the Premier League trophy as players and staff of Liverpool sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League for the 2024/25 Season following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images/Getty Images For Th

Liverpool are expected to complete a key piece of transfer business this week

Liverpool have added three new players to their squad this summer with a fourth fresh addition expected this week.

Jeremie Frimpong kicked off the summer business with a £29.4m move from Bayer Leverkusen while Armin Pecsi has joined as third-choice goalkeeper. Florian Wirtz’s club record switch was confirmed last week.

By next month, the number of new arrivals will total five after Giorgi Mamardashvili agreed to join the club from Valencia last summer. The Georgia international is poised to officially make his move to the Reds next week.

Meanwhile, left-back Milos Kerkez is set to be the fourth player the club have signed during the current window - and an exciting update has been shared on Kerkez’s move to Anfield. The player has agreed to move to Liverpool from Bournemouth and is expected to undergo a medical inside the next 24 to 48 hours.

Fabrizio Romano shares image of Milos Kerkez on his way to Liverpool

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Kerkez’s switch to Anfield with the player and his family pictured on a private jet making it’s way to Liverpool. In a post on X with the picture, Romano said: “Milos Kerkez and his family on the way to Merseyside! The first exclusive picture of the left back as Liverpool player with transfer due to be signed and sealed on Tuesday. Here we go, confirmed.”

The pending arrival of Kerkez will see the Reds with three left-backs in their senior squad. Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are Arne Slot’s current two options but one of the players will be headed for the exit door. Robertson has been strongly linked with Atletico Madrid but in recent days Lucas Digne has been named as an alternate target for the La Liga club.

Tsimikas has expressed a desire to remain with the club but has been linked with newly-promoted Leeds United, who face Everton on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

Milos Kerkez expected contract length

In another update on Kerkez, The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed that Kerkez was flying to the United Kingdom on Monday as he prepares for his Liverpool medical but added the detail he is poised to sign a five year-deal deal.

His contract length matches the number of years that Frimpong and Wirtz have signed for and somewhat future proofs Liverpool’s squad. Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté are both in the final years of their contracts while a host of players are out of contract in 2027 - including the likes of Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk.

A number of fringe players such as Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott also have two years to run on their respective deals.