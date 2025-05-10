Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A run through of all the latest updates on Liverpool’s incoming and outgoing transfer business rumours.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trent Alexander-Arnold has started the ball rolling ahead of the summer transfer window with confirmation that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

The right-back is now the first confirmed summer exit ahead of what is set to be a busy window for the newly-crowned Premier League champions. The Reds are on the market for new recruits from defenders to a new striker, but they are also expected to see some personnel follow Alexander-Arnold out the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still a little while to wait until the transfer window officially opens but rumours have been accelerating in recent weeks. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the latest news on all recent Liverpool transfer information, featuring both potential incomings and outgoings.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The vice-captain will leave Liverpool as a free agent this summer and all signs are pointing to his move to Real Madrid. Nothing has been agreed just yet but Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol reports that the La Liga side have ‘approached’ Liverpool regarding signing Alexander-Arnold early, in time for the Club World Cup.

Jeremie Frimpong

Alexander-Arnold’s departure leads us onto Jeremie Frimpong. While he plays as a right wing-back these days, the Bayer Leverkusen star is still on the radar to potentially replace Alexander-Arnold.

David Ornstein recently revealed that Frimpong ‘would be keen on a move’ to Anfield, should Liverpool opt to pursue him this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez has not had it easy at Liverpool and it looks like the time has now come for him to move on. Atletico Madrid have emerged as leading suitors for his signature and according to Fichajes, the Reds plan to loan him out next season and include an obligation to buy clause in the deal, worth between €40-45 million (£34-38m).

Milos Kerkez

One of the most-followed Liverpool transfer stories so far. Milos Kerkez has been heavily linked with a Merseyside switch and The Telegraph reports that he is the Reds’ ‘number one’ choice for a new left-back. Meanwhile, Ian Wright believes the deal is as good as done between Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Dean Huijsen

Kerkez’s Bournemouth teammate Dean Huijsen is another player Liverpool are keen on as they look to strengthen their backline. The Reds may have been given a promising update in their pursuit, as the Cherries have reportedly made a ‘£20 million verbal offer’ to sign Nantes defender Nathan Zeze, who looks to be Huijsen’s potential replacement.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kelleher has been longing for the chance to become an undisputed No.1 goalkeeper. However, with Alisson still first choice and Giorgi Mamardashvili due to arrive this summer, the Kelleher exit links are ramping up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds United, Chelsea and Newcastle are all interested in signing the Ireland international, who could cost in the region of £30 million.

Hugo Ekitike

With Nunez expected to leave and Liverpool in need of a clinical No.9, Hugo Ekitike is a leading target. He won’t come cheap, though. Football Insider reported in April that Eintracht Frankfurt are holding out for an offer of £80 million before allowing the 22-goal Ekitike to leave.

Alexander Isak

If the price for Ekitike seems high, Alexander Isak is another level. Newcastle United are not willing to let their star striker leave without a fight and have valued him at around £150 million. Because of this, interest from Liverpool has faded and even Robbie Fowler has urged his club to pursue other options rather than spend such a big amount of money.

Luis Diaz

Amid rumours of a potential exit for Luis Diaz, things seem a lot more positive on this front in recent days. According to recent news, Lucho’s representatives are set to sit down and discuss a contract extension with Liverpool over the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko is another forward on Liverpool’s radar as they look to bolster their attack. Caught Offside reports that the Reds are among several Premier League clubs who are ‘preparing bids’ for the RB Leipzig striker. The Bundesliga side value Sesko between €80–90 million (£68-76m), which is lower than both Isak and Ekitike.