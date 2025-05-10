RB Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell enters the pitch prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match between RB Leipzig and FC Cologne in Leipzig, eastern Germany on February 11, 2022. | AFP via Getty Images

One of Manchester United’s key recruitment heads knows a Liverpool striker target very well

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in RB Leipzig star striker Benjamin Sesko, who could be available for £68m in the summer.

A new number nine is one of they key priorities for Arne Slot once the transfer window opens, with Darwin Nunez expected to leave the club after an inconsistent career on Merseyside.

Diogo Jota has also endured what is arguably his toughest season in a Liverpool shirt as he battled a number of injury concerns. He has scored just one goal in his last 16 appearances - which was the winner in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Sesko was watched by Liverpool scouts over the weekend as Leipzig drew 3-3 with Bayern Munich and talks are said to have taken place with his representatives. Although there is interest from Premier League rivals such as Arsenal and Chelsea.

Sesko previously hailed by Manchester United recruitment chief

Manchester United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell knows Sesko well from his previous position as technical director at RB Leipzig. Speaking about Sesko while he was still employed by Leipzig last year, Vivell heaped the praise on the Slovenian international.

He said, via the official Bundesliga website: "Benjamin Šeško is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player.

“He has all the qualities to do that. He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6'4") is mobile and technically strong. His abilities make him a special player with a special profile."

Sesko only turns 22 at the end of May but looks set to become one of Europe’s top strikers. He has scored 13 goals in 31 Bundesliga outings this season and provided five assists. He produced similar numbers the previous campaign with 14 goals and two assists in the same number of games.

Would Benjamin Sesko be a good fit at Liverpool?

Liverpool undoubtedly need a more prolific striker with the wingers providing most of the goals for Slot’s side this season. In all competitions, Salah has 33 while Cody Gakpo has scored 17 times with Luis Diaz just one behind on 16. No other player is on double figures, as Jota is fourth on the list with eight goals. Nunez has scored just seven times.

The Reds have already clinched the Premier League title thanks largely to Salah’s incredible tally of 28 goals in the league along with 18 assists. Liverpool do need to look ahead and begin planning for life without the Egyptian as he could have just two years left at the club as he will turn 35 as his new contract comes to an end.

Sesko is young enough to spend the good part of a decade with Liverpool, if all parties opt for the move, and he has shown his capability of mixing it with the very best teams in the Bundesliga. He also has four goals in eight Champions League appearances. The player would certainly add more firepower to the Reds’ attack and make them an even tougher opposition next campaign.