BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: (SUN OUT, SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at Amex Stadium on May 19, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool look poised for a busy summer with the Reds keen to bolster their squad

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s transfer business is already in full swing with the summer window not even open and with the Reds still to get their hands on the Premier League trophy.

Arne Slot and his players will lift the title on Sunday after their final game of the season against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace. Their name has already been engraved on the silverware, as they bring the title back to Merseyside after it spent four years with Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are not resting on their laurels, however, and are looking at swiftly bolstering Slot’s squad to defend their crown next season and better challenge on all fronts. The Reds did reach the Carabao Cup final this season but looked lethargic as they lost to Newcastle United. They also exited the FA Cup in the fourth round and a tough Champions League draw saw them exit the competition at the round of 16 phase.

Make no mistake, however, it has still been an incredibly-successful first season for Slot and he will be keen to continue winning as he looks to bolster his side.

Liverpool deal for Frimpong all but done as Milos Kerkez next

Liverpool have all but completed their deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen after activating his £29m release clause. He has successfully undergone a medical and will bolster Arne Slot’s right flank with Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving the club.

The next deal is expected to be for a left-back in the form of Milos Kerkez. Reports emerged earlier this week that Liverpool were advancing with a deal for the defender as they look to revamp their defence. He is set to cost around £45m, with other reports the Hungarian international is keen to make the move to Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, reports from Fichajes in Spain have named two more players Liverpool are targeting after advancing with their moves for Frimpong and Kerkez.

Simmons and Hincapié eyed by Liverpool

With Liverpool also looking at Florian Wirtz at Leverkusen, they could make it a triple raid of the Bundesliga club this summer. The report from Spain has named Hincapie as the favourite target for the centre-back position at Anfield. Liverpool did mull over a deal for Dean Huijsen but he is set for Real Madrid while Tomas Araujo of Benfica has also been linked.

Speaking about Hincape, Xabi Alonso said of him previously: “I think he’s a very modern defender, he can play in different positions. He’s served us as a full-back in recent games but has also been the left centre-back when we’ve played with a back three.

“He’s aggressive, is making better decisions when he has the ball, backs himself more to play diagonal passes and get in behind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Xavi Simmons has also been named as target given the uncertainty over Luis Diaz’s future at Anfield. Diaz is being eyed by Barcelona and Simmons is a player who is “admired by Slot”. The 22-year-old joined RB Leipzig on a permanent deal in January after a long loan spell. He scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 25 league games.

Bayern Munich were linked with him last summer. Sporting director Christoph Freund even offered public praise of the player, saying: “He's developed really well. I think he's going to have a really good career at the highest level. He has everything, mentality, character and is just an exceptional player.”