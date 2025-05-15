Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, shakes hands with Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on May 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are in the market for a new striker this summer

A new striker is high up on Arne Slot’s wish list this summer, as Liverpool look to strengthen in attack with multiple forward players linked with moves away from the Premier League champions.

Darwin Nunez is expected to leave after three years at Anfield, the Uruguayan having to settle for a place on the bench for much of this campaign with Luis Díaz often deployed centrally. Napoli and RB Leipzig are said to have prepared £50.5m offers for Nunez.

There have also been whisperings into the futures of Colombian international Díaz and Diogo Jota, with a move for either not out of the question if contract negotiations stall. One player who is likely to move on is Federico Chiesa.

Two names on the lips of top clubs across Europe ahead of this summer are Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko. Newcastle United could demand at least £120m for prized asset Isak, while Sesko reportedly has a release clause in his RB Leipzig contract which could be valued at between €70m and €80m depending on performance-based variables.

The Reds have been monitoring other potential transfer targets, with another Premier League striker emerging as an option.

Liverpool interested in Brighton forward Joao Pedro alongside Arsenal and Chelsea

Brighton’s Joao Pedro is attracting attention from a host of the Premier League’s top clubs, and the Reds would potentially have to do battle with Arsenal and Chelsea for his signature, according to The Telegraph.

Still just 23, Pedro has bagged 10 goals and 6 assists in 27 Premier League appearances in 2024/25, taking his total to 54 goals in England during spells with the Seagulls and Watford. Liverpool have been linked with Pedro before, though Brighton would likely demand significantly more than the £30m they paid when they signed him from Watford two years ago.

In the report from The Telegraph, journalist Sam Dean dubbed Pedro as “one of the most exciting young forwards in the English game.”

Pedro recalled to Brazil squad this season after impressing for Seagulls

Pedro has continued to impress on the south coast this term, hitting double figures in the top flight for the first time in his career despite spending a large chunk of the autumn out injured.

In a Brighton squad with so many names that some often get lost, Pedro remains to be viewed as one of their key players which is a testament to his quality and continued development.

He even received a recall to the Brazil national team in March, which his Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler attested was fully deserved.

He said: “He really sacrificed a lot in this game to give the team the success and therefore he fully deserves to be back in the Brazilian national team. And I'm really happy for him because he worked hard to get this chance and I know that it's a big, big honour for him to play for his country, for his national team. So therefore I hope that he will get some minutes and has the same impact he has here for his national team.”

Pedro could feature against potential suitors Liverpool on Monday night as he returns from a three-game suspension after a red card for violent conduct at Brentford.