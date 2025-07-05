The perfect Alexander Isak alternative for Liverpool | Getty Images

Liverpool are in the market for a new striker in the summer

The transfer window so far could not have gone any better for Liverpool. With statement signings made and key positions strengthened, in addition to the prospect of selling fringe stars for significant money, only one thing remains to be done.

That is to sort out the future of the club’s striker position, which could be the difference-maker if this Reds side are to become a global powerhouse. Darwin Nunez is expected to depart with Napoli strongly linked, leaving the funds necessary for Arne Slot to sign a world-class replacement.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak has long been dubbed the dream signing but may cost too much as the Magpies are unlikely to budge on their £150m valuation, which is more likely to increase than go down. But in a market rife with striking options ready to take the next step at one of the world’s biggest clubs, Liverpool could find a top-level alternative elsewhere.

Viktor Gyokeres could be an alternative

A major transfer target for Arsenal and Manchester United throughout the window, Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres could yet emerge as an option for Liverpool and may thrive even more under Arne Slot.

The Portuguese champions are reported to want around £68m for the Swedish international, a price tag which has caused a public fall-out with the player amidst reports that neither United nor the Gunners are prepared to pay that much. But in a world where primary target Isak costs more than double that, Gyokeres may be seen as an affordable option at Anfield.

Gyokeres is as prolific a goalscorer as they come and few doubt that he will score goals in the Premier League if given the right service. He scored a mouth-watering 39 goals in 33 Liga Portugal games in 2024/25, boasting an astounding record of 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 games at Sporting. Gyokeres also has experience in England, having scored 38 goals in his final two seasons at Coventry City in the Championship before earning a move to Portugal.

Gyokeres may be the perfect fit for Liverpool. Not only because of his goalscoring prowess and sheer physical qualities, but also because the pressure will not all be on him straight away. He could score 15 goals in his first season and be viewed as a valuable part of a successful team, whereas at United or Arsenal he may need to score 30 goals in all competitions straight away to ease their glaring striker issues. But having just turned 27 and right in his prime years, Gyokeres will be confident that he will be able to do the business wherever he ends up next.

‘Phenomenal’, ‘Exceptional’ Gyokeres

Rui Borges, who replaced Ruben Amorim as head coach at Sporting, sung the praises of his star striker towards the end of the season as links with the Premier League began to heat up.

"Viktor is a player… I think there are no words: it is unlikely that another player of his quality will emerge in our league over the next few years. He is clearly above average," said Borges. "Sporting recognised his talent, and here we are. Fortunately, we have him at Sporting. We must make the most of the time we have with him because he is truly exceptional.

"I have said this before, and I will continue to say it: he brings a lot to the team, and his teammates are aware of what he contributes, which is why they look for him during games. The collective effort also plays a role, as no one can succeed alone. Viktor is a game-changer, and he will continue to be, whether with us or elsewhere. His quality is undeniable; it is phenomenal."