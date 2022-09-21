Liverpool to ‘send scouts’ to watch 21 y/o compared to Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr

Mykhaylo Mudryk has been impressing for Shakhtar Donetsk this season and reportedly caught Liverpool’s attention.

Liverpool are reportedly set to send scouts to watch Shakhtar Donetsk's Champions League clash against Real Madrid next month - to get a glimpse of Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The winger is one of the brightest young prospects in Europe.

So far this season, the Ukraine international has scored two times and recorded three assists for Shakhtar.

Both of his goals have arrived in Europe's elite club competition - against RB Leipzig and Celtic.

Mudryk attracted summer interest from Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton but Shakhtar would not sell.

However, now the 21-year-old has reportedly caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp's side.

According to reporter Artur Petrosyan, the Reds plan to run the rule of Mudryk when Donetsk travel to Real Madrid on Wednesday 5 October.

The club's director of football, Dario Srna, rates Mudryk highly.

In fact, he believes that only PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Real's Vinicius Jr - who scored the winning goal against Liverpool's 1-0 Champions League final loss in May - are superior.

Speaking to CBS, Srna said: "We received an offer of €30 million [from Everton]. And when our president doesn't sell a player for €30 million, especially in such difficult times, he is sending a message to everyone that he wants to progress in the Champions League and to win the championship.

"Mudryk is a serious talent. After Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, he's the best player in Europe in his position.