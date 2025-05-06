Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on April 30, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have a big summer planned as they look to retain the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s second season

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will need to add a new right-back to their list of summer transfer targets after Trent Alexander-Arnold confirmed on Monday that he would leave the club at the end of the season once his contract comes to and end.

The Reds have won the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season at the club but are determined to add to their ranks in the summer as they aim to stay on top for the next campaign. A big overhaul is expected at Anfield this summer with several players poised to leave with a number of new signings expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool do have Conor Bradley as a possible replacement for Alexander-Arnold but they will need to strengthen in that position regardless, as they either look for an understudy to Bradley or for a player to come in as the number one choice.

As the focus shifts to the summer transfer window and next season, we look at how the Reds could line up on the opening day of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign if the latest transfer rumours are true...

New-look Liverpool defensive unit - led by Van Dijk

Alisson Becker still has two years left on his deal at Anfield and remains a key part of Arne Slot’s side despite the impending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili. It is the four players immediately in front of the Brazilian that could undergo the most change in the summer.

At right-back, the Reds have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. The Dutchman is already friendly with Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch having been a regular in the Netherlands squad with the Liverpool trio. He has provided plenty of goal contributions for Leverkusen with 25 goals and 33 assists in 125 games. He is said to have a release clause of £36m that will become active in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At centre-back, Liverpool have been previously listed as favourites to sign Marc Guehi and with the defender set to have just one year left on his Crystal Palace deal come the summer, a cut-price deal could be done. Doubts remain over Ibrahima Konaté’s long-term future as he has just 12 months left on his contract come the summer. Guehi, according to Chronicle Live, could be available for just £40m in the transfer window. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have both had £70m bids rejected in the last 12 months but as Guehi’s deal runs down, the Eagles could be forced to sell him for a lower fee.

Virgil van Dijk is poised to remain a key part of the defence next season but at left-back Milos Kerkez has been strongly linked with a switch to Liverpool. The Bournemouth star was signed by Richard Hughes when the Reds sporting director worked at the Cherries. Bournemouth will demand £45m for the left-back as Andy Robertson also enters the final 12 months of his deal on Merseyside.

Midfield stays the same but prolific striker added

Not much change is expected to Liverpool’s starting midfield after impressive campaigns for Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. More fringe players such as Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endō could be moved on with replacements drafted in.

Up front, a new striker is a priority for Liverpool. Mohamed Salah has shouldered the majority of the goalscoring burden this season. Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are likely to compete for the left-wing spot with recent reports the Reds are looking at a new deal for Diaz despite links away earlier in the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darwin Nunez is set to leave the club and the likes of Liam Delap and Alexander Isak have been linked with moves to Anfield. However, a more recent report from TBR Football has named Benjamin Sesko as a target for Liverpool. He has more experience in the top flight and in the Champions League compared to Delap and could arrive for almost half the price of Isak, who is valued at a staggering £130m.

Sesko has scored 90 club goals at senior level with Liverpool scouts reportedly in the stands as he opened the scoring in a 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. According to Diaro AS, the striker could be available for £68m if Leipzig fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool starting XI next season if transfer rumours are true: Alisson, Frimpong, Guehi, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Sesko.