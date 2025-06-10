Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool and the rest of the Liverpool players during the Liverpool Premier League Champions parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool appear keen to sign a striker despite preparing an early splurge in the transfer market

Liverpool’s summer transfer spending could total around £200m if they get deals over the line for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

The Reds have already signed Jeremie Frimpong for £29.4m and Armin Pecsi for a much smaller fee. The goalkeeper’s move is a club record exit for Puskas Akadémia, with their previous record departure standing around £1.6m.

A deal for Florian Wirtz could total close to £126m with Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool getting closer on their valuations for the Germany international. A deal for Kerkez is expected to cost around £40m-£45m.

Despite forking out such big money, the Reds are still in the market for other players. They will likely need to sell some of their current squad, however, to make any further moves happen. The likes of Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott have all been linked with moves away from Anfield.

Liverpool talks held with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

According to a report from TBR Football, Liverpool held talks with Napoli star Victor Osimhen last month - along with Premier League rivals Manchester United. Fabrizio Romano recently reported the striker rejected a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, despite Napoli reaching an agreement for a fee of £63m.

TBR Football claim that a Premier League move remains a serious option for Osimhen. Napoli are likely to want as close to the £63m as possible after having that previous agreement with Al Hilal. The £63m is his release clause but the report from TBR Football indicates Napoli would be open to going slightly below that number as they note the Serie A club would “want in excess of £50m.”

Osimhen spent last season on loan in Turkey with Galatasaray and they are wanting to get him back too after he helped fire them to the Super Lig title. However, the report adds that a move to England’s top division is his clear preference.

Victor Osimhen must be seriously considered by Liverpool

The Reds are looking to move Nunez on this summer and are in the market for a striker. Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak has long been described as their dream target but the Magpies are likely to demand an astronomical amount with the Sweden international also having three years left on his deal.

Osimhen, who will cost between £50m to £63m is a relative snip in today’s transfer market and his numbers speak for themselves. He scored 37 goals and provided eight assists in 41 games for Galatasaray last season. For Napoli he has netted 76 times and provided 18 assists in just 133 games.

Including his spells with LOSC Lille in France and Royal Charleroi SC in Belgium, he has scored 151 goals and provided 36 assists - taking his goal contributions to an impressive 187. He is under contract with Napoli until 2027 but does not appear to have a future at the club.

Last month, ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata - who is now playing for Galatasaray - described Osimhen as “one of the best centre forwards in the world.”