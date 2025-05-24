Florian Wirtz is a target for Liverpool (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Florian Wirtz - but they still need a striker

One of the biggest transfer sagas of summer 2025 looks set to be that of Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz. The Germany international is likely to leave the exit door along with his manager Xabi Alonso this summer, and Liverpool are one of the several elite clubs hoping to secure the services of Wirtz.

Boasting 35 goals and 47 assists in 140 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen despite his young age of just 22, Wirtz would command a British record transfer fee of £126m if the Reds are to get a deal done. They will face competition from Bayern Munich for his signature, though Arne Slot will be boosted by reports that Manchester City and Real Madrid have both stepped back from the race.

Having trusted the existing squad on his arrival at the club last summer, Slot could have a big transfer budget to spend this time around which could explain the pursuit of Wirtz - though his purchase would take up a huge chunk of the funds available.

LFC must move for Lille’s Jonathan David

With Liverpool also hoping to bring in a forward player, a standout option could be that of Lille striker Jonathan David, who will be on the move this summer as a free agent.

David has been prolific throughout his Ligue 1 career, scoring an impressive 109 goals in 232 matches in all competitions including 16 league goals this campaign. The Canadian international has also proven he can do it in the Champions League, with seven goals in 10 matches as Lille qualified in the top 8 before elimination at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in the last 16. The player announced earlier this week that he will leave Lille when his contract expires.

"Every story has a beginning and an end," the forward said in a video posted on his Instagram page. "I wanted to tell you myself that, after many years at the club, it is time for me to say goodbye."

Considering his free agent status, Liverpool must make a move for David this summer. The chance to sign one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe for nothing doesn’t come around often, and an arrival of the Canadian to Anfield would represent a major bargain in a tough striker market.

Why Liverpool need David

With several of Liverpool’s forward players linked with an exit this summer, bringing in a striker could be paramount ahead of the 2025/26 season. If a record-shattering deal for Wirtz does go through, a move for pricier options such as Alexander Isak or Benjamin Sesko may be off the table.

Darwin Nunez has been linked with a transfer to clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia. The Uruguayan is not seen as the man to lead the line for Arne Slot after an inconsistent time in Merseyside.

Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota have also been linked with potential moves away, with a potential overhaul of the Reds’ attack this summer - though Slot may be reluctant to part ways with multiple of his forward line unless some serious transfer business is done.