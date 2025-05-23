Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool acknowledge the fans after the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at Amex Stadium on May 19, 2025 in Brighton, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are poised to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are getting set to celebrate their Premier League title triumph as the Reds prepare to lift the trophy in front of the Anfield crowd on Sunday.

The club’s last triumph was celebrated behind closed doors at Anfield due to Covid-19 restrictions, with a huge stage built on The Kop. Jordan Henderson held the title aloft on that occasion with Virgil van Dijk set to do the honours this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, manager Arne Slot said: “After working here for a year now, I know even better how hard it is. That's why I just said it's the hardest trophy to win. Because cup trophies you can – it doesn't have to be – you can win those by a lucky draw or being lucky in two or three games by maybe winning a penalty shootout and then all of a sudden you arrive in the final. But it's always harder to win the league because it's 38 games and in a period of time where the league has never been as strong as it is.

“I don't think there's ever been so much competition – even for teams to go to the Champions League. And there's never been a season where the number 16 and 17 or 15 and 16 of the Premier League play in a final against each other in the Europa League. That's what makes it so hard. That would definitely be a proud moment for me and for the players and also for our fans. So, let's hope it's also going to be special.”

As Liverpool get ready to celebrate their current success, they are entering the transfer market hoping to sustain it. And they appear to be doing all they can to get one player to the club.

Liverpool make 'colossal financial offer' to Florian Wirtz

According to Sport in Spain, Liverpool have made a concrete step in their bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz this summer. The claim that a 'colossal financial offer' has been sent to the player as they look to bolster their squad this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report indicates that the move for Wirtz could signal the end of Luis Diaz’s time on Merseyside with Barcelona keen to bring the Colombian to La Liga in the upcoming transfer window. Wirtz is also of interest to Bayern Munich but Liverpool’s offer to the player is said to be the ‘highest on the table.’

Liverpool are moving one big wage off the books due to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pending departure on a free transfer - so they will have some funds to play with when it comes to wages.

Why Liverpool are interested in Florian Wirtz

The Reds are not in desperate need of another attacking midfielder but Wirtz can be deployed on the right and left flanks and there may even be plans to use him in a false nine role, similar to Roberto Firmino.

He has scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists in 31 Bundesliga games this campaign. Add to that six goals and one assist in nine Champions League appearances. During Leverkusen’s double-winning invincible domestic season, he scored 18 goals and provided 20 assists in 49 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the age of 22, he has plenty to offer the Reds for several years.

"Florian is just a huge asset with his care-free nature," said former Germany boss Hansi Flick of the young star. "He's simply an outstanding technician, loves to play, is very creative, has a good shot, runs hard and is quick. He's the full package."