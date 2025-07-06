Mohamed Salah of Liverpool lifts the trophy to the fans after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images/Getty Images For Th

Liverpool need to start planning ahead for life without Mohamed Salah, who turned 33 last month

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah has committed his future to another two years at Anfield but there will come a time when the Egyptian will leave Merseyside.

Salah produced a stunning 29 goals and 18 assists last season as he fired the Reds to the Premier League title. He celebrated his 33rd birthday last month and will be 35-years-old by the time his new deal expires.

Having enjoyed one of his best seasons at Anfield last term, Salah could yet play at a top level well beyond on his 35th birthday, but the Reds need to start planning for life without him and the timing might just be perfect to sign his heir for absolutely nothing.

The man in question is Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri. The 18-year-old has just one year left on his contract at North London and talks are reportedly underway to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium. The Athletic have reported the discussions are at a ‘delicate stage’ but that the player does prefer to stay with the Gunners, due to his close ties with the club.

Ethan Nwaneri can be Liverpool’s Mo Salah heir

Nwaneri leaving Arsenal for one of their Premier League rivals would send shockwaves around the top flight - especially if it was on a free transfer. Nwaneri is said to be seeking guarantees over game time before signing a new contract, having made 37 appearances last term. A chunk of those came when Bukayo Saka was out injured. Arsenal are linked with a number of forwards and a move away from North London may appeal to Nwaneri if he does not see a route into the first team.

Nwaneri could have a tough time moving ahead of Saka in the right wing department but at Anfield, the spot may be up for grabs in 2027 if Salah departs. A move to Liverpool in 2026 would allow Nwaneri a year to learn from Salah before replacing the Egyptian. The Gunners’ have not been able to tie him down to a long contract due to his age and if he does sign a new deal it will be a long-term one.

The England Under-21 international will be 20 in two years time, and could well be the future of Liverpool’s right-wing spot if a shock deal can be pulled off by the Anfield hierarchy in 12 months’ time.

Ethan Nwaneri hailed as special talent

The young winger has been praised by ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who said during the last season: “Nwaneri is more a creator through his final ball, his dribbling and the quality of his passing. [Cesc] Fabregas was very strong mentally but this boy looks as well and when I look at him, his maturity, it’s difficult for me to think he’s 17 years old. The sign of a special talent is they are ready early.”

Ex-Chelsea man Joe Cole even went as far to compare him to Lionel Messi, he said: “He’s a strong little thing. You can’t mark him because he can go both ways, these touches he produces in and around the box, these little tiny touches, I don’t even want to say it but it’s like Messi."

