Liverpool are planning a major overhaul of their squad this summer

With the Premier League season coming to a close on Sunday, Premier League champions Liverpool have begun their business early as they look to take the league by storm again next campaign.

While the exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold was a blow, it appears that a replacement at right-back is already all but completed in the shape of Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong, with reports earlier this week that the 24-year-old Bundesliga winner was having his Liverpool medical completed ahead of a move.

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has also been linked with the Reds throughout the season, with a contingency plan needed for club legend Andy Robertson. At just 21 years old Kerkez has been one of the Premier League’s outstanding full-backs this season, and a move to Anfield is reportedly advancing with the Cherries demanding around £45m for his services.

There may also be exits out of the back door at Anfield this summer, as the club look to make room for big-money signings of the likes of Florian Wirtz, who Liverpool are reported to hold an interest in.

Liverpool trio linked with big-money summer transfer exits

Three of Liverpool’s attacking stars have been subject to transfer interest ahead of this summer, according to Florian Plettenberg on X. He reports that Saudi clubs maintain a keen interest in Darwin Nunez, with a summer move “absolutely possible”. Plettenberg also stated that there have been enquiries about Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota.

A transfer away from Anfield for Nunez is certainly a possibility, as the 25-year-old has been out of favour under Arne Slot this season with just eight Premier League starts. Liverpool have been linked with bringing in a new striker over the window, meaning funds will need to be raised.

Both 28 years old, a move for Díaz or Jota is also not out of the question if the right offer is made. Though it is unlikely Liverpool will let all three forwards leave this summer as it would leave them short in attacking areas ahead of another season aiming to fight on all fronts.

How much are the Liverpool stars worth?

Díaz is reportedly valued at £67m by Liverpool, meaning it will take a substantial offer for him to be prised from the club with Barcelona also hoping to sign the player.

Reports earlier this month stated that European clubs such as Napoli and RB Leipzig are prepared to pay €60m (£50.5m) for Nunez, with this a good return on the mammoth fee the Reds paid for the Uruguayan in 2022. With 40 goals and 26 assists in 142 appearances for the club, an interest in Nunez in Europe and Saudi Arabia has endured with potential suitors believing he has much to offer.

While the Reds would reportedly want £47m for Jota, meaning a potential transfer income of around £164m in total if the three forwards were to leave for the club’s desired value. With the famous wealth of clubs from the Saudi Pro League always ready in waiting, Liverpool could certainly demand this if not more for three of the key members of their forward line.