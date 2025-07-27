Liverpool must address their next glaring transfer priority to avoid a nightmarish repeat of history.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s summer spending is now close to the £300 million mark following the announcement of Hugo Ekitike. The signing of the centre-forward marks another step towards a significant team transformation under Arne Slot.

As the reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool have addressed areas in need of improvement to give them the best possible chance of retaining their title this season. Signing a new centre-forward has been high on the Reds’ priority list for a while now but there is another obvious area they need to focus on before the transfer window slams shut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool must prioritise signing new centre-backs

While Liverpool remain linked with Alexander Isak, a huge focal point remains on bringing in new options to bolster their backline. As things stand, the Reds have just four senior centre-backs on their roster but that number could be significantly lower over the coming weeks.

Rhys Williams is expected to be sold on having fallen drastically out of favour over the years. There is also doubt surrounding the future of Ibrahima Konate. The Frenchman is a serious target of Real Madrid as things stand but recent reports have claimed Liverpool do not want to see him leave.

However, with his contract due to expire next summer and Konate rejecting the club’s latest proposals, the Reds may be forced to sell now to avoid potentially losing him for free next year.

If this happens, Slot and co will need to kick their search up a gear to bring in new centre-backs. Liverpool are on the market for an established defender to potentially partner Virgil van Dijk but they also need rotational back-up as they prepare for a busy and demanding season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool must avoid repeat of Jurgen Klopp nightmare

Liverpool’s track record this season suggests they’ll have minimal trouble bringing in new defenders but should they struggle, they run the huge risk of history repeating itself.

The last time the Reds won the Premier League title, their defending season was plagued with injuries across the backline. Liverpool held the top spot for several weeks as they hoped for back-to-back triumphs but an overall difficult season saw Liverpool finish third, even dropping down to seventh during a period.

Concerns were raised early on when Van Dijk suffered an ACL injury in October 2020, side-lining him for the rest of the season. Gomez was also ruled out for the campaign just a month later when he also required knee surgery.

These blows came on top of ongoing fitness issues with Joel Matip, who missed 27 Premier League games through various injuries. News in February 2021 confirmed the former Cameroon international would also be out for the rest of the season with an ankle problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nightmarish injury blows to Liverpool’s three most senior centre-backs left Jurgen Klopp with extremely limited options. Even loan signing Ozan Kabak was struck with injury towards the end of the season, leaving Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips to hold down the fort.

While the duo did an incredible job of stepping up to the plate, they were massively thrown into the deep end to take on a job they were not fully equipped to do. The pressure on both the defenders and the rest of the team was humongous. It was made all the more strenuous when Jordan Henderson, who had played his previous eight league games at centre-back, also picked up a season-ending injury.

Liverpool cannot afford to allow a similar situation to unfold as they prepare to defend another Premier League title. Bringing in a potential replacement for Konate is one priority but Slot must also ensure he has enough back-up cover moving forwards as well.