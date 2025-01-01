Liverpool transfer priority 'revealed' amid growing links with £91 million duo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are considering their options for transfer business in 2025.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first few hours of the January transfer window, Liverpool are already hitting headlines as they prepare for the second half of their title-challenging season. The Reds finished 2024 at the top of the table, still with just one defeat to their name throughout the campaign so far.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation is the main focus of the new year so far, as Liverpool have already rejected an official advance from Real Madrid. The Spanish side are eager to bring the right-back to La Liga but a recent update from Fabrizio Romano claims that their plan is to sign him on free contract at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander-Arnold’s future is very much a grey area right now. With Madrid pressing for his signature and comments from the likes of Gary Lineker encouraging him to take the move, it’s an uncertain time for Liverpool fans. However, many are still debating what his cryptic celebration against West Ham could have been suggesting.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold will reach an agreement for new terms but in case they lose their homegrown star, the club are planning ahead.

Liverpool laying out transfer window plans

Liverpool may have to prepare for life without star defender Trent Alexander-Arnold | AFP via Getty Images

Very few changes were made during the summer, as Arne Slot inherited a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp. However, amid the contract speculation and rumours of key players leaving, many expect 2025 to be a busy year for the Dutchman and co.

There have been contrasting reports surrounding Liverpool’s expected business this month but according to Football Insider, the Reds are looking ahead to the summer instead. Their recent New Year’s Eve report claims that the Reds are ‘already laying the groundwork’ to sign a new holding midfield and a full-back at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apparently, there is ‘no urgency’ within the club for any immediate signings to be made. Liverpool are ‘set’ to wait until the season finishes and the summer window opens before the seriously consider improving their squad.

Liverpool had been looking to sign a new option at No.6 last summer, as Wataru Endō fell out of favour under Slot. Martín Zubimendi became the most obvious option as the Reds entered talks over a transfer. However, the Real Sociedad star opted to stay at his boyhood club and Liverpool decided to put their search for a new defensive midfielder on ice for the time being.

Instead, Ryan Gravenberch has become the favoured option and it yet to miss a single Premier League game so far this season. The full-back positions are something of a concern though, especially with Alexander-Arnold’s current link with Real Madrid.

Liverpool full-back targets

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time now and he has once again ‘been mooted’ as a potential replacement fro Alexander-Arnold. Frimpong is under contract with the Bundesliga champions until 2028 and is currently valued at €50 million (£41m) by Transfermarkt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antonee Robinson is another name who has been doing the rounds recently, with the Reds said to be keen on bringing him to Anfield as an eventual successor and even competition for Andy Robertson. The Scotland international has come under criticism from fans lately due to subpar performances and Liverpool have been on the market for potential new left-backs.

Another Football Insider report recently suggested a ‘big January deal’ could be on the cards between Liverpool and Robinson, as he has emerged as a ‘realistic possibility’ for the Premier League leaders. It has also been claimed that the Fulham defender could opt for a move to an ‘elite club’, but it’s likely he will cost between £40-50 million.