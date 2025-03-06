Liverpool to send ‘transfer proposal’ for £150m striker as FSG plan to ‘change usual strategies’
Liverpool are looking to strengthen their attacking line this summer as they prepare for an exciting transfer window.
With Mohamed Salah’s contract situation still up in the air and Darwin Nunez’s future in doubt, plenty of rumours have been doing the rounds. The Reds don’t often spent huge amounts of cash on one player unless it’s absolutely necessary but that could all be about to change once the season comes to a close.
Alexander Isak remains a big target on Liverpool’s radar and a fresh new update has suggested the club are serious about bringing him to Anfield this summer.
Liverpool preparing proposal for Alexander Isak
According to Sky Switzerland reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool are the club showing the most ‘concrete interest’ in signing Isak this summer and are ‘already in contact’ with his representatives.
The report claims Liverpool are counting on the club’s image and reputation as they try to convince Isak to make the move away from Newcastle. The Reds are planning to make a ‘written transfer proposal’ to send off to their Premier League rivals but signing the Sweden international will not come cheap.
A number of different figures have been doing the rounds recently when it comes to Isak but Tavolieri claims Newcastle have set the price at €180 million (£150m). The aim is to attempt to put rivals off trying to buy the centre-forward but that may not work on the Premier League champions elect.
Fenway Sports Group reportedly already estimated the amount Newcastle’s Saudi Arabia owners would want for Isak, and they are prepared for the eye-watering quote. FSG are ‘ready to break away from their usual strategies’ when it comes to transfers, hinting that they could be prepared to meet the amount of cash the Magpies are looking for.
The reason behind their switch up of approach is to reportedly ‘reduce any disappointment’ that will come from fans with the potential departure of Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract in June.
Alexander Isak figures
Salah is currently leading the Premier League Golden Boot race, with a stunning 25 goals on the board so far. Erling Haaland is five behind, followed by Isak on 19.
The 25-year-old has been inevitable for Newcastle this season, scoring multiple crucial goals for the Magpies. Isak went on a stunning run of form between December and January, scoring in eight consecutive games, including in the 3-3 draw against Liverpool. In those eight matches, Isak contributed 11 goals and three assists. His clinical presence in front of goal has been the difference between a loss and a draw, or a draw and a win for Newcastle many times this season.
If Liverpool do lose Salah, signing a proven Premier League standard goal-scorer up front will definitely be a boost. But if Salah signs a new deal, adding a clinical No.9 to a list of impressive wingers will give the Reds a devastating, all-round attack.
