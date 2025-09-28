SUPPORT: For Liverpool from Leeds United. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool made the right decision to pull the plug on this 2020 transfer.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s transfer history over recent years is an interesting one to look back on.

While the Reds are now very much in an era of spending big cash on big stars, they have previously seen plenty of players arrive and fail to live up to expectations. There have also been plenty of missed opportunities, some rued by fans and some they will be happy to have missed out on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those deals will be Jamal Lewis, who had been heavily linked as a solid back-up option and potential even competition for Andy Robertson back in 2020.

Liverpool failed to sign Jamal Lewis

During the summer of 2020, Liverpool had a well-stacked list of defensive players but only a few of them were tried and tested and ready to be relied on in the Premier League.

For context, here were some of the names included in Liverpool’s senior roster for the 2019/20 season. At centre-back, youngsters like Billy Koumetio and Tom Clayton were hoping for glimmers of action, while the likes of Ki-Jana Hoever, Yasser Larouci and a young Neco Williams had shown a lot of promise but couldn’t make their roles stick.

Liverpool were eager to bring in solid back-up for Robertson and had been eyeing Jamal Lewis from Norwich City. The left-back was a regular starter for the Canaries and they were naturally hesitant to sell up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On August 6th, Norwich rejected a £10 million offer from Liverpool for Lewis. The bid was significantly lower than what the Canaries were looking for, especially as he had three years left on his deal at the time.

Norwich were ‘unhappy’ with Liverpool’s offer and The Telegraph reported around the same time that they were looking for at least £20 million before considering selling the defender.

Liverpool right to pull the plug on Jamal Lewis deal

Liverpool were clearly not interested in doubling their bid to land Lewis, so they withdrew their offer from the table. Less than week after Norwich’s refusal to accept the £10 million, the Reds signed Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos for £11.75 million.

In the end, Lewis left Norwich anyway and signed for Newcastle United for an initial £15m, rising to a possible £20m. He started his debut season strong but fell significantly down the pecking order in the second half of the season. From February 2020, Lewis made just one six-minute appearance in the Premier League and spent 11 games on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little changed over the next two seasons as Lewis was barely used as a starter or substitute. Injuries also played a part in his absence. The defender was then sent out on loan to Watford and Sao Paulo in Brazil before being released by Newcastle this summer.

Despite being a free agent now for almost three months, Lewis remains untied to a new club at 27 years of age. His struggle to assert himself as a regular or even a reliable substitute option with Newcastle has told Liverpool they did the right thing by not upping their offer to £20 million. Instead, they have been able to call upon Tsimikas regularly for the last five seasons.

In other news, Liverpool boss Arne Slot reveals 'terrible' Giovanni Leoni injury time frame and reveals new squad addition