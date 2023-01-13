The latest transfer round-up for Liverpool as the January transfer window continues to throw up reports.

Liverpool are yet to make another move in the January window despite being linked with a number of midfield and defensive targets, but what are the latest reports?

World Cup star ‘prefers’ move to Spain over Liverpool

Advertisement

One of the breakout stars from the World Cup in Soyfan Amrabat has said his preferred destination in Spain.

Amrabat’s representatives had met with Liverpool, according to Foot Mercato, but it seems that now he has chosen Atletico Madrid as his preferred destination.

Former Liverpool target to join Wolves?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Liverpool target Joao Gomes is closing on a move to Wolves in a deal worth £15m. The young, up-and-coming midfielder had spoken on Liverpool in the past claiming it was his desire to play for the club.

Nat Phillips to stay at Liverpool?

Back-up centre-back Nathaniel Phillips is set to stay at the club until the end of the season according to The Athletic, despite his lack of game time and links with other clubs.

Advertisement

Despite only playing 343 minutes, Virgil van Dijk’s injury means Liverpool can’t afford to let Phillips go, even though he was linked heavily with a move away in the summer.

Advertisement

Highly-rated centre-back available on a free in the summer?

Liverpool are also keeping an eye on Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka, the 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is highly-rated. Given their persistent injury problems at the back, plus question marks over Joe Gomez, he could be a viable signing.

Advertisement

Not forgetting that Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk are both in their 30s and both have picked up injuries in recent times too. Ben Jacobs at CBS Sports claims Liverpool are keeping an eye on the young centre-back.

Liverpool remain interested in Caicedo, but January move unlikely.

Other than that, Moises Caicedo remains a prominent name for Liverpool, but there’s no chance of him leaving in the January window despite reports that Caicedo wants to join the Reds - according to FootyInsider.

Advertisement

Advertisement