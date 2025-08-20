Liverpool transfer ruled out despite Anfield being 'most attractive destination'

A general view inside the stadium as the fans of Liverpool show their support by waving flags prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 06, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are among the clubs who have been linked with Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

Xabi Alonso has ruled out Real Madrid selling Rodrygo amid Liverpool transfer links.

The winger’s future has been uncertain throughout the summer transfer window. Rodrygo has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr preferred. At the Club World Cup earlier this summer, Rodrygo played a bit-part role and did not come off the bench in their 4-0 loss to Paris-Saint Germain in the semi-finals.

A potential exit for the Brazil international this summer has been mooted. Rodrygo will want to be playing regularly ahead of the World Cup taking place next year.

Liverpool have been mooted as a potential destination for the former Santos man. The Reds have sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich and have not opted to sign a replacement. They have also tragically lost Diogo Jota, who was versatile and could play anywhere along the frontline.

While Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester City have been linked with Rodrygo, it was reported by ESPN Brasil that Liverpool was the ‘most attractive destination’ to the forward.

What’s been said

But Alonso says that he believes Rodrygo is committed to Madrid. The Los Blancos head coach, who took over the hot seat from Carlo Ancelotti in June, said: “There are a lot of rumours this summer. He’s looks good to me. I’m counting on everyone, and I want them to be committed to the team and be at 100%. That’s what worries me and what’s occupying me right now.”

Liverpool potential plans

Liverpool have also been linked with Lyon’s Malick Fofana in the summer window. As things stand, Cody Gakpo is the first-choice left-winger and scored in the 4-2 win over AFC Bournemouth on the opening day of the 2025-26 season. Head coach Arne Slot also believes that Hugo Ekitike, who has netted twice in as many games since being signed from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to £79 million, can play on the flank if required.

Liverpool are also wary they do not want to block the pathway of Rio Ngumoha. The 16-year-old was highly impressive in pre-season and has a bright future ahead.

Asked about potentially replacing Diaz, Slot said during pre-season: “At this moment in time, we still have Cody Gakpo, Rio is showing very good signs, and I think Florian Wirtz can play from the left side as well.

"There are enough options for me to choose from. But as I always say, another thing about Liverpool is that if we see a chance in the market, we never hesitate to bring someone in. In the end, it’s about quality, and we have already made some very good signings. In terms of quality, we are already in the right place.”