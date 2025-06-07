A general view inside the stadium as the fans of Liverpool show their support by waving flags prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 06, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

This Liverpool star is considering his future and it could lie away from Anfield based on this latest update.

Liverpool could be looking at another player exit following a new update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have already seen Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher leave the club, scooping more than an initial £20 million combined to start the window off. Other players are expected to leave in the coming weeks, including the out of favour Darwin Nunez.

Another attacking figure whose future hangs in the balance is Federico Chiesa. Despite being brought in by Arne Slot just last summer, the Italian could be moved on in order to find more regular playing time elsewhere.

Federico Chiesa’s ‘priority’ revealed

Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on Chiesa’s transfer situation.

A number of reports have suggested he could be sold on just one year into his tenure and the transfer expert has shed some extra light on where the player’s head is currently.

“Understand Federico Chiesa’s priority for this summer transfer window is to return to Italy,” Romano wrote on social media. “Chiesa loves Liverpool but limited game time an issue and Italian clubs started contacts to be informed on potential deal conditions.”

Reports in Italy recently linked Chiesa with a return back to home soil, having made the move to Merseyside from Juventus last August. Napoli are said to be keeping tabs on the 27-year-old’s situation as he ponders where his future lies.

Chiesa made just one start in six Premier League appearances during his maiden season for Liverpool. With a mere 14 appearances overall, and just 466 minutes played, he is considering the chance to become a more regular figure elsewhere for the good of hsi career.

What has Federico Chiesa said about Liverpool?

Chiesa has made it clear he does enjoy being a Liverpool player. However, he has revealed that he is due to meet with the club and his agent to discuss his options moving forwards.

“The year is over. But it's an experience I would do again,” Chiesa told Corriere dello Sport (via the Express). “Soon I will sit down at the table with the club, (my agent) Fali (Ramadani) and my family to find the best solution. I wouldn't mind staying in Liverpool at all.”

Since Mohamed Salah penned a new deal at Anfield, fans can expect to see the Egyptian continue business as usual as Liverpool’s starting right-winger. The 32-year-old finished another stunning season on Merseyside, notching 34 goals and 23 assists in all competitions.

His 29 Premier League goals also earned him a fourth Golden Boot, after he finished above Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland. After putting pen to paper in a new two-year contract, Liverpool fans can expect more of Salah’s influence in attack as they prepare to defend their Premier League title.

This once again leaves limited space for Chiesa in his preferred position. If he opts to stay at Liverpool, he will once again play back-up to Salah throughout the 2025/26 campaign.