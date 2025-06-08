Liverpool are closing in on signing Milos Kerkez | Getty Images

How Liverpool’s ideal starting XI could look next season if recent rumours come true.

Liverpool are looking to launch their Premier League title defence with the strongest squad possible. Amid countless rumours linking players in and out of Anfield, the champions are expected to oversee some significant changes ahead of the new season.

With Jeremie Frimpong already over the threshold and a deal for Florian Wirtz edging closer, Liverpool are already off to a flying start this transfer window. However, based on the magnitude of rumours and transfer talk, it seems the Reds are far from done there.

We’ve taken a look at how Arne Slot’s starting lineup could look next season, should the latest rumours come to fruition.

A revamped Liverpool defence

With Frimpong expected to take the place of the departed Trent Alexander-Arnold, focus is now on other areas in the defence. Milos Kerkez has been a leading target for some time now and like Wirtz, a deal looks to be close to being wrapped up.

The Hungarian has reportedly left the international camp due to ‘private reasons’ and will not feature in their upcoming game against Azerbaijan. It has also been reported that a medical for Kerkez has been booked in, with ‘all aspects of a deal’ agreed between the parties.

With Virgil van Dijk penning a new contract, fans can expect to see the captain lead his side out to defend their Premier League title. However, the topic of his defensive partner continues to be discussed, with Ibrahima Konate’s contract due to expire next year.

A number of names have been on the radar recently but Ousmane Diomande is a target who Liverpool ‘have not lost sight of’. According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, the Reds are among the clubs who ‘could make an offer’ for Diomande’s signature in the coming days. CaughtOffside report that Sporting CP are asking for a fee of £67 million for the signature of Diomande, who is in high demand.

A powerful midfield and attack

The pending arrival of Wirtz will take Liverpool’s attack to a new level and he could be deployed in a false nine position, to keep the current midfield in tact. The Reds’ engine room has been transformed thanks to Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch. Wirtz’s impressive creativity could support Mohamed Salah in a similar manner the iconic Roberto Firmino did under Jurgen Klopp.

Salah enjoyed yet another sensational season, notching a total 34 goals and 23 assists in all competitions this season. While he remains in this blistering form, the Egyptian will remain to be an untouchable part of this Liverpool side.

Who will support him and Wirtz on the left is up for debate. Rising speculation continues to surround the future of Luis Diaz, who has been keenly earmarked by Barcelona and clubs in Saudi Arabia. If Liverpool sanction the sale of the Colombian, and with Diogo Jota not up to his best last season, they will want to bring in a solid new left-winger.

If splashing mega money on Wirtz wasn’t enough, Liverpool have also been linked with AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool are among the interested parties looking at the 25-year-old, who contributed 12 goals and 13 assists in Italy this season.

However, Leao won’t come cheap. Milan are reportedly demanding £109 million for his signature, which will probably be out of Liverpool’s budget unless they can negotiate a much friendlier fee.

Liverpool line-up next season if transfer rumours are true: Alisson; Frimpong, Diomande, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Leao.

