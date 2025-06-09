A split image of Florian Wirtz, Joe Gomes and Milos Kerkez | Getty Images

The latest on every transfer story linked with Liverpool so far this window.

Liverpool remain at the forefront of the transfer talks as they continue to push through an already impressive looking summer window.

After winning the Premier League title, Arne Slot is looking to put his stamp on this Liverpool side as they prepare to defend their crown.

The Reds have already welcomed Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi to Anfield, while talks to sign Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez also continue. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher have both moved on, with others expected to follow them out the door in the coming weeks.

With a significant amount of changes on the cards for Liverpool, we’ve rounded up all the latest information on the leading transfer stories.

Who are Liverpool looking to sign?

Florian Wirtz

Liverpool have had another bid rejected by Bayer Leverkusen for priority target Wirtz. Paul Joyce reported that the Reds’ latest £113 million offer is still not enough to get a deal over the line, as the German side are standing firm on their £126 million asking price.

However, an update from Sky Germany claims that Wirtz is ‘totally convinced’ a deal will come to fruition in the coming days.

Milos Kerkez

Liverpool are scheduled to meet with Bournemouth this week to discuss closing a deal for Milos Kerkez, according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer expert ‘expects’ Kerkez to make the move to Anfield after the club meet for what should be a final time this week. The i Paper reports that Bournemouth are standing firm on their £45 million asking price.

Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool are on the market for a new centre-forward but look to have taken a backseat in the race for Hugo Ekitike. Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has reported that Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt have met to discuss a potential move for the 22-year-old.

A source ‘close to the situation’, via Anfield Index, claims it is ‘too early to say if Liverpool will step in’ and rival Chelsea.

Alexander Isak

Liverpool’s interest in Alexander Isak has been reignited and Fichajes has reported that they want to ‘act quickly’ to stop him signing a contract extension with Newcastle United. The Reds are ‘ready to offer as much as £101 million to try and sway a sale in their direction. £84 million of the fee would be up front, with £17 million reportedly following in bonuses.

Marc Guehi

The Reds are looking for a new centre-back and Marc Guehi is back on the radar. Football Insider has reported that Liverpool are looking to ‘accelerate’ a deal. The Crystal Palace star could cost between £75-80 million, though.

Ousmane Diomande

Ousmane Diomande is another centre-back target on the radar. According to A Bola, Liverpool are among a number of clubs who ‘could make an offer in the coming days’ but the competition is heavy for his signature.

Jorrel Hato

According to Paul Joyce, Liverpool have been considering Jorrel Hato of Ajax as another defensive recruit. After missing out on signing Dean Huijsen, the Reds have ramped up their interest in Hato.

Who could Liverpool sell?

Darwin Nunez

An exit is looking increasingly likely for Darwin Nunez but it is proving difficult so far to find a buyer for him. The Uruguayan is on the radar of Al-Hilal, who recently saw talks with Victor Osimhen collapse, but it remains to be seen if they will reignite their interest in Nunez with others also in sight.

Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott is not short of admirers and he has hinted that he could be looking at a move elsewhere with his latest comments. Several Premier League clubs are interested in the midfielder but Football Insider says that he is more likely to move to Serie A if he does leave.

“I don't really want to be wasting years on my career because it's a short career. You don't know what's going to happen. I need to reflect. I need to see if I'm content in doing what I'm doing and how can I improve as a player because that's the most important thing,” Elliott said.

Luis Diaz

While Luis Diaz’s situation remains a grey area, Liverpool reportedly have ‘no plans’ to sell him. Football Insider has reported that the club are more likely to offer the Colombian a new deal than they are to sell him, unless is the one to push for a move. They value him at a reported £70 million.

Ibrahima Konate

A new contract could finally be on the cards for Ibrahima Konate following ongoing speculation. According to the Liverpool Echo’s Blood Red podcast, the Frenchman is ‘confident’ of staying at Anfield, following his agent’s talks with the club.

Jarell Quansah

David Lynch reports that amid plenty of interest in Jarell Quansah, Liverpool would be looking for a fee in the region of £50 million for the centre-back.

Joe Gomez

Lynch also reports that after Joe Gomez came close to signing for Newcastle United last summer, he is believed to be ‘open to a similar move’ this year as he searches for more regular game time.