Liverpool transfer stance made 'clear' as European giants 'consider' bid for key man

Liverpool will face a battle to keep hold of one of their most prized assets

Real Madrid will ‘consider’ a second bid for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold this month, according to a report by The Times. The Reds have made it ‘clear’ that they don’t want the right-back to leave under any circumstance this winter and they have already turned down a first offer by the La Liga giants.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side may well try and test their resolve once again with an improved proposal. It remains to be seen at this stage whether the player will put pen-to-paper on a new deal at Anfield.

Liverpool risk losing Alexander-Arnold, who is 26-years-old, for free in June with his contract due to expire at the end of the season. They are currently top of the Premier League table above the likes of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest after an impressive campaign to date under the guidance of Arne Slot.

The Merseyside outfit beat West Ham 5-0 at the London Stadium to seal off 2024. They are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Manchester United as they look to start 2025 with a win and keep their momentum going. Their upcoming opponents have been struggling for form under new head coach Ruben Amorim and their confidence will be low.

Liverpool replacement for Alexander-Arnold?

Alexander-Arnold’s situation is yet to be resolved and it can’t be healthy to have that uncertainty bubbling away in the backroom. The sooner his future is resolved, the better for Liverpool as they chase down the title.

If he was to leave, Conor Bradley is ready to step into his shoes. He has said in a recent interview with BBC Sport NI: “I want to be playing week in, week out for Liverpool. I know I have a tough challenge ahead of me but I want to give my all every day and see where that takes me.

“I'm still young. I know I'm not the complete player and I still have loads of places I can improve. As long as I keep working hard in the gym and on the pitch every day I can only get better and hopefully I'll continue to do that.”

Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool situation

Alexander-Arnold has been on the books at Liverpool for his whole career to date. He has risen up through the academy ranks of his current club and was a regular for them at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team.

The Liverpool-born man made his debut back in 2016 and he hasn’t looked back since. He has made 333 appearances in all competitions and has scored 20 goals, one of which has come this term. He has won the league, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield and Champions League so far. A switch to Real Madrid would give him the chance to test life and football in a new country and culture.

Fellow Englishman Jude Bellingham has been a hit since making the transfer to Spain from Borussia Dortmund. They are currently 2nd in the league behind Atletico Madrid and are sat above Barcelona in 3rd.