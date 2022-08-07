Liverpool are considering signing a midfielder due to their injury problems.

Liverpool are said to be considering a swap deal to lure Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic to Anfield, according to Calciomercatoweb.

The Reds have only played one game of the new Premier League season but have already been hit with an injury crisis in midfield after Thiago was forced off against Fulham.

They are now without four midfielders in Thiago, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and are looking to add to their ranks before the transfer deadline day.

The Merseyside club have now been linked with Brozovic, who could be available due to financial issues at Inter Milan.

The Croatian has previously attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona but the Serie A club have so far managed to hold onto him, though they could be tempted to part ways now that Liverpool are in the race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are unlikely willing to splash the cash as they wait to splurge on Jude Bellingham next summer and are instead considering the swap deal.

According to the report, Liverpool could include either Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita as part of the package to bring Brozovic to the Premier League.

While it makes sense to offload a player with only a year remaining on his contract, numerous reports have claimed Keita is close to signing a new contract which makes a move away unlikely.

Brozovic joined Inter seven years ago and was only this year rewarded for his royalty with a contract extension.