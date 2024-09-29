Angel Gomes | Getty Images

Liverpool won 2-1 away at Wolves this weekend in the Premier League

Liverpool-linked Angel Gomes is attracting ‘interest’ from various Premier League clubs and Lille are ‘bracing’ themselves for bids for the attacking midfielder in the near future, according to a report by The Telegraph. The Ligue 1 side will face a battle to keep hold of the Manchester United academy graduate.

His deal expires at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent next summer as things stand. He can discuss potential pre-contract agreement options this winter.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in landing the player down the line, according to Football Insider, along with fellow top flight outfits Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. They could see him as someone to bolster their squad under Arne Slot.

Gomes, who is 24-years-old, rose up through the ranks at Manchester United and was a regular for the Red Devils at various different youth levels. The London-born man went on to play 10 games for the first-team at Old Trafford before heading out the exit door.

Lille snapped him up in 2020 and he was initially loaned out to Boavista in Portugal to get some experience under his belt before becoming a key player for the Ligue 1 outfit. He has made 119 appearances for his current club in all competitions to date and has chipped in with eight goals.

Gomes was called up by the England national team for the last international break. He went on to play a couple of times for his country.

Interim Three Lions’ boss Lee Carsley has recently hailed the player: “He absolutely loves football. Hewatchesfootball, he's interested in tactics, he knows all the player in any league. If you ask him for any feedback you need to be prepared that he is going to give you some feedback on the session or how we're going to build up, or the positions.

"He'll help in terms of he will often say about some build-ups that he's done at other clubs or what he's played against, because obviously he's playing inFranceso he sees different things. He fully deserves it (his call-up)."

Time will tell whether Liverpool end up making an official move for his services. The fact he could become available for nothing would mean they wouldn’t have to fork out big money to land him which is a bonus. He is also still young and has potential to get better over the coming years.